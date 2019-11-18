An Onondaga County legislator and former Skaneateles school board member was arrested and taken into custody Monday on a criminal mischief charge.
Julie R. Abbott-Kenan, 46, represents District 6 on the county Legislature, a position she was appointed to at the end of 2018. Earlier this month, she won a contested race for a two-year term that starts in January.
The Skaneateles Police Department made the arrest, according to the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office Justice Center inmate lookup website. Abbott-Kenan was set to be arraigned on Monday, and online records show she was released from custody at some point on Monday.
Abbott-Kenan was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. Criminal mischief charges relate to intentional or reckless damage of another person's property.
A syracuse.com report published Monday said Abbott-Kenan was accused of hitting her husband in the face, breaking his glasses and smashing his car with a baseball bat, according to court records.
Abbott-Kenan issued the following statement late afternoon:
“In the aftermath of a continuous and hurtful destruction of my marriage, I had a momentary and regrettable lapse in judgment last evening.
"Nothing matters more to me than protecting the well-being of my four children, who have already endured significant trauma in their young lives - and accordingly I request that our privacy be respected during this difficult time.
"I have spent years advocating for real victims of domestic violence, and will continue to do so with renewed enthusiasm.”
The Legislature's District 6 encompasses the towns of Skaneateles, Marcellus, Spafford, Otisco, and Camillus, including the villages of Skaneateles, Marcellus, and Camillus. Abbott-Kenan was picked to fill the seat by Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon following the resignation of former legislator Michael Plochocki, after McMahon hired Plochocki to serve as a deputy county attorney.
Abbott-Kenan was serving as vice president of the Skaneateles Central School District Board of Education at the time of the appointment. Previously, she worked as an anchor, investigative reporter, producer and talk show host for NewsChannel 9 in Syracuse.