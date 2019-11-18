An Onondaga County legislator and former Skaneateles school board member was arrested and taken into custody Monday on a criminal mischief charge.
Julie R. Abbott-Kenan, 46, represents District 6 on the county Legislature, a position she was appointed to at the end of 2018. Earlier this month, she won a contested race for a two-year term that starts in January.
Details about the arrest were not immediately available. The Skaneateles Police Department made the arrest, according to the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office Justice Center inmate lookup website. Abbott-Kenan was set to be arraigned on Monday.
Abbott-Kenan was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. Criminal mischief charges relate to intentional or reckless damage of another person's property.
The Skaneateles Police Department was not immediately available for comment on Monday morning.
The Legislature's District 6 encompasses the towns of Skaneateles, Marcellus, Spafford, Otisco, and Camillus, including the villages of Skaneateles, Marcellus, and Camillus. Abbott-Kenan was picked to fill the seat by Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon following the resignation of former legislator Michael Plochocki, after McMahon hired Plochocki to serve as a deputy county attorney.
Abbott-Kenan was serving as vice president of the Skaneateles Central School District Board of Education at the time of the appointment. Previously, she worked as an anchor, investigative reporter, producer and talk show host for NewsChannel 9 in Syracuse.