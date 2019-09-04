Spurred by the search for convicted rapist Christopher Block who absconded from parole supervision in July, the Onondaga County Legislature passed a resolution Tuesday calling on the agency that lead the search to better its communication with the public.
The resolution requests that the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision "improve collaboration" with local, state, tribal and national law enforcement agencies in situations when violent offenders abscond while on parole. It also asks that DOCCS immediately alert the local community in those circumstances by enacting a "specific targeted communication protocol."
Julie Abbott-Kenan, who represents Onondaga County's 6th district, which includes Skaneateles, where Block removed his bracelet, introduced the memorializing resolution at the Sept. 3 legislative session. It passed the legislature unanimously and will be sent to DOCCS, the state parole board and Gov. Andrew Cuomo to bring attention to its requests.
Abbott-Kenan brought the resolution "after being completely frustrated (with) the lack of communication" regarding the search for Block, according to a statement. Abbott-Kenan was appointed in December 2018 to represent the 6th district, which includes all of Skaneateles, Marcellus, Otisco, Spafford and a portion of Camillus.
Block, 61, who was released from prison in December, cut off a parole monitoring device monitor in Skaneateles on July 10 and was apprehended at the Skeaneateles Country Club two days later by a team of law enforcement agencies. He was convicted in 1984 on two counts of first-degree rape and two counts of second-degree kidnapping and sentenced to 25 to 50 years in prison, according to the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.
Abbott-Kenan cited in her statement that it took 17 hours for DOCCS to confirm that Block cut off his ankle monitor and two hours to send a reverse 911 call that only reached 55 residents in Onondaga County. The statement also mentions that management of the Skaneateles Country Club was not alerted of Block's presence while a children's day camp and women's golf tournament was going on.
"In the interest of public safety, it's unacceptable to me, that municipal leaders, local law enforcement, media, and ultimately citizens were kept in the dark," her statement reads.
Some central New York law enforcement leaders expressed frustration with communication during the search. Officials, including Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck, said at the time that they were getting little information about the search. DOCCS spokesman Thomas Mailey issued a statement on July 13 defending the agency's handling of the Block search against criticism from local law enforcement.
Responding Wednesday to a request for comment about the Onondaga County resolution, DOCCS said it prides itself on communication with local, state and federal law enforcement during ongoing investigations.
"Any assertion that DOCCS did not promptly notify or coordinate with local law enforcement in the investigation and apprehension of Christopher Block is simply false," the statement reads.
DOCCS said it first contacted the Skaneateles Police Department on the evening Block absconded and issued Be On the Look Out notices that were distributed "throughout CNY." DOCCS also asserted that state police, state Department of Environmental Conservation, the Cayuga County Sheriff Department and the Onondaga County Sheriff department assisted DOCCS staff "during that first evening and through the duration of the search efforts."
"That being said, the Department continuously reviews it's policies and protocols, both inside it’s correctional facilities and in the communities, for any appropriate changes or better methods," the statement concludes.