Onondaga County man dies in Brutus crash

The driver has been named in the fatal crash that occurred in the town of Brutus Saturday night.

The New York State Police said Monday that Nicholas Hawker, 30, of Memphis, was traveling northbound on Pump Road when he lost control of his vehicle, exited the roadway and struck a tree. First responders were advised that night that the driver had been ejected.

Hawker was pronounced dead at the scene, according to state police.

State police said its investigation into why the vehicle exited the road is continuing. The single-vehicle crash caused the temporary closure of Pump Road between Chamberlin and Pierce Roads while emergency workers were at the scene.

