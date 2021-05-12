Onondaga County offering incentives — beer, pizza and more — for COVID-19 vaccinations

For one week, Onondaga County will be offering a coupon book full of incentives for people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Twenty bars and restaurants are participating in the Vaccine Incentive Program. Beginning Friday and running through May 21, anyone who gets vaccinated at a county-run site will receive the coupon book. The incentives expire June 1.

To redeem the incentives, a customer must show proof that they received the vaccination between May 14-21 and present the coupon.

The businesses participating in the program include B'ville Diner, Cafe Kubal, Funk 'n Waffles, Glazed & Confused, Kitty Hoynes and Papa Gallo. The coupons can be redeemed for free beverages or food at the restaurants.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon hopes the coupon books will encourage residents who are hesitant to get vaccinated.

"The vaccine is safe, effective and free and there is no better way to celebrate helping bring this pandemic to an end than with a free drink or appetizer at one of our great local restaurants," McMahon said.

Other counties have been offering incentives to boost vaccination rates. Erie County has a "Shot and a Beer" program that offers a free beer to residents who get the COVID-19 vaccine.

