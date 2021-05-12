 Skip to main content
Onondaga County offering incentives — beer, pizza and more — for COVID-19 vaccinations
alert featured
COVID-19

Onondaga County offering incentives — beer, pizza and more — for COVID-19 vaccinations

COVID Anniversary 51.JPG

Nurse Melissa Wilczek draws a syringe with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine during Cayuga County Health Department's first vaccine clinic at Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES in Aurelius, N.Y., Jan. 9, 2021.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

For one week, Onondaga County will be offering a coupon book full of incentives for people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. 

Twenty bars and restaurants are participating in the Vaccine Incentive Program. Beginning Friday and running through May 21, anyone who gets vaccinated at a county-run site will receive the coupon book. The incentives expire June 1. 

To redeem the incentives, a customer must show proof that they received the vaccination between May 14-21 and present the coupon. 

The businesses participating in the program include B'ville Diner, Cafe Kubal, Funk 'n Waffles, Glazed & Confused, Kitty Hoynes and Papa Gallo. The coupons can be redeemed for free beverages or food at the restaurants. 

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon hopes the coupon books will encourage residents who are hesitant to get vaccinated. 

"The vaccine is safe, effective and free and there is no better way to celebrate helping bring this pandemic to an end than with a free drink or appetizer at one of our great local restaurants," McMahon said. 

Other counties have been offering incentives to boost vaccination rates. Erie County has a "Shot and a Beer" program that offers a free beer to residents who get the COVID-19 vaccine. 

New York state has been partnering with sports teams to provide incentives to individuals who get vaccinated. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday that there will be vaccination clinics before the Toronto Blue Jays games in Buffalo. Anyone who gets vaccinated will be given a free ticket to a Buffalo Bisons game in 2022. 

In other news:

• The Cayuga County Health Department reported 23 new cases over the past two days. The number of active cases in mandatory isolation is down to 88. 

There are two COVID-related patients at Auburn Community Hospital. No new deaths were reported. 

The health department will hold a single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccination clinic from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Fingerlakes Mall Event Center, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius. You can register for an appointment by visiting cayugacounty.us/health and clicking on COVID-19 vaccine clinics. 

• Cuomo announced that public beaches and pools can open with social distancing — just in time for the upcoming Memorial Day holiday weekend. 

He added that the state's goal is to reopen beaches and pools to 100% capacity by the Fourth of July.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Biden hosts 'big four' Congressional leaders at WH

