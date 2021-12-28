 Skip to main content
GOVERNMENT

Onondaga County reaps rewards of NY shared services initiative, gets $19 million

  Updated
  • 0
Ryan McMahon

In this December 2018 photo, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon holds a town hall meeting in Skaneateles.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

As Onondaga County is sharing services, New York is sharing the wealth. 

Gov. Kathy Hochul said Tuesday that Onondaga County will receive more than $19.3 million in matching funds from the state for a handful of shared services between local governments. 

The partnership that netted the most savings was a collaboration between the county, city of Syracuse and Syracuse City School District to create a joint Medicare Advantage prescription drug plan. The effort saved $16,609,003, according to Hochul's office. 

Other shared services included: 

• Onondaga County worked with Syracuse and Oswego County to offer pharmacy benefit manager services, which saved $3,412,968. 

• Onondaga and Cayuga counties partnered to bid on road salt, which produced savings of $111,678.71. 

• The villages of Fayetteville and Manlius in Onondaga County saved $226,418 by sharing a deputy fire chief and purchasing five ambulances. 

"Here in New York, we are committed to finding new and innovative to save taxpayer dollars," Hochul said. "I applaud the leadership efforts of Onondaga County, along with Cayuga and Oswego counties, the city of Syracuse, the Syracuse City School District and all the local officials for thinking outside the box to find efficiencies to help cut costs and generate real savings for New York taxpayers." 

The state's County-Wide Shared Services Initiative provides a 95% match of the savings achieved by implementing shared services. The city of Syracuse will receive the largest award ($9,416,936), while Onondaga County will get $5,424,961 and the Syracuse City School District will get $4,285,070. The villages of Manlius and Fayetteville will receive $108,860 and $106,238, respectively. 

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon thanked Hochul for recognizing the county's work and for the state providing the match. 

"Onondaga County is constantly looking for ways to provide the highest quality of services to our residents while being good stewards of their tax dollars," McMahon said. "These latest successful initiatives with our fellow municipal partners are proof of those efforts." 

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

