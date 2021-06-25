Onondaga County recommends precautions against rabies after confirmed cases

The Onondaga County Health Commissioner is reminding residents to take precautions to protect themselves, their families, and their pets from rabies, as there have already been positive cases of rabid animals reported this year in both domestic and wild animals.

The Department of Environmental Health has confirmed seven positive rabies cases this year — four bats, two raccoons and one cat.

Rabies is a deadly but preventable disease that is transmitted through the bite of a rabid animal. Human rabies is rare in the United States, and although there is no treatment, it is preventable in both humans and pets.

"Rabies is a fatal disease, so if you find wildlife on your property, do not touch it, even if it looks friendly," Dr. Indu Gupta said in a Friday news release. "If you see an animal that looks sick or injured, do not try to approach it. You may contact a wildlife rehabilitator for their expert assistance.”

Gupta said that it is important to take the following precautions to prevent rabies in yourself and your pet:

