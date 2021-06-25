Onondaga County recommends precautions against rabies after confirmed cases

The Onondaga County Health Commissioner is reminding residents to take precautions to protect themselves, their families, and their pets from rabies, as there have already been positive cases of rabid animals reported this year in both domestic and wild animals.
The Department of Environmental Health has confirmed seven positive rabies cases this year — four bats, two raccoons and one cat.
Rabies is a deadly but preventable disease that is transmitted through the bite of a rabid animal. Human rabies is rare in the United States, and although there is no treatment, it is preventable in both humans and pets.
"Rabies is a fatal disease, so if you find wildlife on your property, do not touch it, even if it looks friendly," Dr. Indu Gupta said in a Friday news release. "If you see an animal that looks sick or injured, do not try to approach it. You may contact a wildlife rehabilitator for their expert assistance.”
Gupta said that it is important to take the following precautions to prevent rabies in yourself and your pet:
• Make sure rabies vaccinations are up to date for all your pets (dogs, cats, and ferrets). New York State Public Health Law requires that all puppies and kittens get their initial shot at three months of age, the first booster shot within one year after the initial shot, and then a booster shot every three years. Ferrets must get a shot every year.
• Maintain control of your pets. Keep cats and ferrets indoors and keep dogs under direct supervision.
• Make sure to wear gloves before tending to your dog after a fight with a wild animal. Don’t forget to consult a veterinarian for further care.
• Call your town or local municipality for assistance or guidance on how to remove stray or wild animals from your neighborhood.
• Never try to approach nor pet a wild or unfamiliar animal, including stray cats.
• Do not bring a wild animal, such as a fox, raccoon, woodchuck, or skunk, etc. into your home or treat them as pets.
For guidance regarding concern for rabies, contact the Animal Disease Control Program at (315) 435-3165. More information on how to address animal bites and other frequently asked questions can be found at: ongov.net/health/env/documents/RabiesFAQ.pdf.