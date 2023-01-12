Onondaga County reopening, expanding pistol permit office

Sheriff Toby Shelley on Wednesday announced that the Pistol Permit Office at 407 South State St. in Syracuse will open on Feb. 6, once again allow pistol permit holders to stop by and add a pistol to their existing license.

If a license holder wishes to do their amendment by mail that option is still available. New license applicants still need to make an appointment online. In addition to the opening of the office in February, Shelley swore in three new Special Patrol Officers to help with customer service and reduce the number of weeks a person needs to wait to get an appointment to get a new license.