Onondaga County reports first case of monkeypox

The Onondaga County Health Department on Wednesday announced today that an Onondaga County resident has tested positive for the monkeypox virus.

The health department received the laboratory report of the positive finding on the evening of Aug. 9. The patient has been in isolation and does not pose a risk to the public. OCHD Bureau of Disease Control has finished conducting contact tracing and all known contacts have been notified.

In a news release, the health department said that monkeypox is a viral infection that does not usually cause serious illness but may result in hospitalization or death. Monkeypox spreads through close physical contact between people. While anyone can get monkeypox, at this time, certain populations are being affected more than others, including men who have sex with men. Steps to prevent getting monkeypox can be found at the website for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The incubation period for monkeypox is 3-17 days. During this time, a person may have no symptoms. A rash will develop that can be located on or near the genitals or other areas of the body such as hands, feet, chest, face, or mouth. Sometimes, people have flu-like symptoms before the rash. Some people get a rash first, followed by other symptoms. Others only experience a rash. The rash can initially look like pimples or blisters, may be painful or itchy, and is often confused with chickenpox. The rash will go through several stages, including scabs, before healing.

Other symptoms of monkeypox can include fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes, exhaustion, muscle aches and backache.

Anyone who has close skin-to-skin contact with someone who has monkeypox can get the illness. If you develop a new, unexplained rash on any part of the body, contact your primary care provider immediately and avoid contact with others.

The health department said it is working closely with NYSDOH and held its first monkeypox vaccine clinic for those at high risk on Wednesday, August 10. Future clinics will be announced as OCHD receives additional vaccine. Vaccine supply from the federal government is currently limited, and eligibility is expected to expand as supply increases.