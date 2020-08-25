Onondaga County sets COVID-19 testing schedule for teachers, school staff

• Wednesday, Sept. 9: Fayetteville-Manlius High School for the Fayetteville-Manlius school district

• Thursday, Sept. 10: Wetzel Elementary School for the Liverpool school district

• Friday, Sept. 11: Open testing for staff and students at NBT Bank Stadium in Syracuse

Testing for faculty and staff is by appointment. To schedule an appointment, go to covid19.ongov.net/appointments/schools/.

Syracuse City School District isn't on the schedule because they have delayed their opening. A spokesperson for Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said they are working with the school district to schedule COVID-19 testing.

Employees must pre-register for a test and they are required to bring their school identification with them to the testing location.

Before being tested, employees should not eat or drink anything within 30 minutes of reporting to the test site. They should avoid brushing their teeth or using mouthwash within three hours of the test, and avoid smoking, vaping or using smokeless tobacco for 30 minutes before the test.