Onondaga County sets COVID-19 testing schedule for teachers, school staff

Onondaga County has finalized its COVID-19 testing schedule for several school districts, including Jordan-Elbridge and Skaneateles.
LaFayette High School will host testing for faculty and staff from the LaFayette and Onondaga school districts on Wednesday, Aug. 26. On Thursday, Tully Jr.-Sr. High School will be the testing location for Fabius-Pompey and Tully school districts. The week concludes with testing Friday at Jamesville-DeWitt Middle School. That will be the testing site for Christian Brothers Academy, Jamesville-DeWitt and Manlius Pebble Hill.
Testing resumes Monday at East Syracuse-Minoa High School, which is the designated site for East Syracuse-Minoa and Lyncourt school districts. The Marcellus campus will host testing on Tuesday, Sept. 2, for the Jordan-Elbridge, Marcellus and Skaneateles school districts.
The remaining schedule:
• Wednesday, Sept. 2: Baldwinsville High School for the Baldwinsville school district
• Thursday, Sept. 3: Westhill High School for Solvay and Westhill districts
• Friday, Sept. 4: Cicero-North Syracuse Junior High School for the C-NS school district
• Tuesday, Sept. 8: West Genesee High School for the West Genesee school district
• Wednesday, Sept. 9: Fayetteville-Manlius High School for the Fayetteville-Manlius school district
• Thursday, Sept. 10: Wetzel Elementary School for the Liverpool school district
• Friday, Sept. 11: Open testing for staff and students at NBT Bank Stadium in Syracuse
Testing for faculty and staff is by appointment. To schedule an appointment, go to covid19.ongov.net/appointments/schools/.
Syracuse City School District isn't on the schedule because they have delayed their opening. A spokesperson for Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said they are working with the school district to schedule COVID-19 testing.
Employees must pre-register for a test and they are required to bring their school identification with them to the testing location.
Before being tested, employees should not eat or drink anything within 30 minutes of reporting to the test site. They should avoid brushing their teeth or using mouthwash within three hours of the test, and avoid smoking, vaping or using smokeless tobacco for 30 minutes before the test.
