The Onondaga County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man involved in two burglaries in the towns of Elbridge and Lysander, according to a news release.
The man is suspected of burglarizing the convenience stores TT Convenience & Cafe at 425 Route 31 in Elbridge and the Kwik Fill Red Apple at 2371 West Genesee St. in Lysander. The two incidents occurred on separate dates over the course of the last two months, according to the release.
The same man was caught on security camera footage in both stores, and deputies investigating the burglaries released the photos of him on Tuesday. He is described as a white male with short brown hair who wore a navy blue T-shirt, athletic shorts and Adidas sandals.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office Tip line at (315) 435-3051 or send a tip using the Tip411 app.