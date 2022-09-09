Onondaga County to spray for mosquitoes after more test positive for viruses

Onondaga County plans to use aerial pesticide spraying after additional mosquitos tested positive for eastern equine encephalitis and West Nile virus.

The health department on Friday said it was notified that mosquitoes collected from traps located in the Cicero Swamp area in the town of Cicero tested positive for the viruses. A mosquito pool from Route 298 was positive for eastern equine encephalitis virus and a pool from Island Road was positive for West Nile virus. Both viruses were found earlier this season in the same area.

The health department said that as temperatures remain warm, so will the threat of mosquito bites that can transmit disease, and residents are urged to use personal protection measures when spending time outdoors.

In a news release, the health department said that the county is making plans to conduct aerial spraying of the Cicero Swamp and immediate surrounding areas an attempt to interrupt the mosquito breeding cycles. Reducing the number of mosquitoes (although it is temporary) can reduce the number of mosquitoes available to transmit viruses to humans.

The spraying is scheduled to take place after 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, weather permitting. If weather or wind conditions are unfavorable on Saturday, the spraying will be conducted on the next appropriate day.

The designated spray areas are generally bounded on the north by Route 31, on the west by Northern Boulevard, on the south by Taft Road, and on the east by the county line (Chittenango Creek).

The pesticide that will be used for aerial spraying is Perm-X UL 30-30. This pesticide is registered with the Environmental Protection Agency and the state Department of Environmental Conservation for this use.

For more information about spraying and protecting yourself from mosquitoes, visit ongov.net/health/env/mosquitoes.html or call the Onondaga County Health Department at (315) 435-1649.