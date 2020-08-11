Onondaga County to spray for mosquitoes after positive EEE tests

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Onondaga County plans aerial spraying of the Cicero Swamp and the immediate surrounding areas after finding mosquitoes in the area infected with Eastern equine encephalitis.

The county on Tuesday said that spraying will take place after 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, weather permitting. If weather or wind conditions are unfavorable on Wednesday, the spraying will be conducted on the next appropriate day.

The county said that the designated spray areas are generally bounded on the north by Route 31, on the west by Northern Boulevard, on the south by Taft Road, and on the east by the county line (Chittenango Creek). Roads included in this area are: all or parts of Route 298, Bull Street, Eastwood Road, Island Road, Cicero Center Road, Fergerson Road, Ferstler Road, and Oxbow Road.

The county recommends that people living in the area stay indoors and keep windows closed from 6 to 10 p.m.

Other recommendations include keeping pets indoors, setting window air conditioners to circulate indoor air, keeping outdoor gardens covered and rinsing vegetables before eating.