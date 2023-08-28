Onondaga County is planning aerial insecticide spraying after additional mosquitoes have been found to be infected with Eastern Equine Encephalitis and others with West Nile Virus.

The county health department announced Monday that the positive tests came from mosquitoes in the Cicero Swamp area.

EEE is a rare but serious disease that causes encephalitis or inflammation of the brain. People over the age of 50 and younger than the age of 15 are at the greatest risk of developing severe disease when infected with EEEV.

West Nile Virus can cause fever, headache, body aches, joint pains, or rash. People with severe illness usually have a high fever, sudden headache, neck stiffness, altered mental status, and inflammation of the brain or membrane of the spinal cord.

Aerial insecticide spraying is scheduled after 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28. If weather or wind conditions are unfavorable on Monday, the spraying will be conducted on the next appropriate day.

The designated spray areas are generally bounded on the north by Route 31, on the west by Northern Boulevard, on the south by Taft Road, and on the east by the county line (Chittenango Creek).

Personal protection is recommended during outdoor activities by wearing shoes, socks, long pants, and a long-sleeved shirt when outside for a long period of time. Use insect repellents containing DEET, Picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus, and other products that have been approved by the Environmental Protection Agency. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions on proper use for safety and effectiveness. Insect repellents should be applied only to intact skin or over clothing. Do NOT apply DEET or Picaridin directly onto children’s skin—apply to your own hands and then put it on the child. Repellent should never be used on babies younger than 2 months old.