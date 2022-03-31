Onondaga County waives late fees, fines at all public libraries

Onondaga County officials want to encourage people to take advantage of public libraries without worrying about racking up a bill in the process.

The county announced this week that public libraries in the county will stop charging late fees and waive all previously accumulated fines.

In total there are 11 city libraries and 14 suburban libraries which have, or will be, going fine free. By waiving all fees and fines that are currently outstanding, over 26,000 patrons will benefit with $282,917 in overdue fines being waived.

The county said that overdue fines account for less than 0.3% of the 2022 operations budget.

County libraries stopped charging fines on children’s cards in 2016 and veterans' cards in 2019. Fees will still be in place for lost, damaged and for some specialty items.

“Our libraries have transformed into robust ecosystems that are much larger than a place for books or magazines," Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said in a news release. "They provide a wide variety of resources that are vital to many people in our community. Furthermore, Onondaga County is constantly working to eliminate barriers for people as we work towards our overall recovery. By waiving all outstanding fees and fines and no longer charging for them going forward, we are ensuring that all members of our community can take advantage of our library system.”

