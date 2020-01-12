A Syracuse-based poison center serving upstate New York saw a "significant" uptick in case volume in 2019.
The Upstate New York Poison Center handled 52,602 cases in 54 counties last year coming mostly from Onondaga, Monroe, Erie, Albany and Orange counties, according to a news release from the center.
Michele Calvia, the center's administrative director, said the center followed a growing trend of increased numbers of hospital patients. "The good news is we are able to manage most of our cases at home, thereby preventing unnecessary hospital-based cases," she said.
Vaping also contributed the increased case volume, the center said. The nurses and pharmacists who make up the center's certified specialists in poison information helped to identify the first vaping cases and develop medical guidance around vaping-related poisoning, according to the release.
In 91% of cases, a person exposed to poison did not have to go to the hospital. For adults 20 years old or older, the top poisonings were from pain relievers, sleep aids or tranquilizers, antidepressants, heart medications and alcohol.
Cases involving children 5 years old or younger made up 35% of the center's total volume. Most were caused by children ingesting cosmetics, household cleaning products, pain relievers, objects like batteries and toy parts, as well as substances like diaper ointment and pain relief cream.
To prevent poisoning, the center recommends following label instructions, using child-resistant packaging and keeping medicines and household products locked up and away from children.
They also suggest storing potentially harmful substances in their original containers, taking medication out of sight of children and teaching children to ask an adult before eating or drinking anything to avoid accidentally ingesting poison.