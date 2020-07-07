Ontario County man sentenced to probation for grand larceny

AUBURN — A man currently residing in Clifton Springs will serve five years on probation for a felony-level theft.
Nathan Cornish, 27, was sentenced Tuesday in Cayuga County Court during a face-to-face proceeding for one count of fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony.
The plea deal Cornish entered in June 2019 would allow him to avoid serving six months in jail if he paid around $4,000 restitution to the victim of the theft.
Cornish brought about $3,200 in money orders to his sentencing Tuesday morning. Defense attorney Todd Sloan said his client submitted a $800 money order in January that would complete the restitution.
But they ran into a hitch when neither the court nor the Cayuga County Probation Department had record of receiving $800, though Sloan had a receipt of the money order.
Judge Mark Fandrich said he would still allow Cornish to forgo jail time and serve five years on probation if there was evidence of the earlier payment ever being submitted.
It was a plan District Attorney Jon Budelmann objected to because Cornish didn't pay the full amount by January, which Budelmann said was the deadline contingent in the plea. The district attorney also cited that Cornish moved from one in-patient treatment center to another for behavioral reasons, noting that he was required to stay out of trouble in order to receive probation.
Sloan replied that the plea deal was still valid because Cornish was granted an extension to pay.
Fandrich interjected to say that Cornish provided the rest of the money by the time of his sentencing and that he believed the conditions for probation were met. He felt there was no information in the pre-sentence investigation that warranted incarceration, either.
The matter was almost closed and adjourned to July 28 so the missing $800 could be tracked. But Budelmann found a letter in his files stating that it was already paid directly to the victim, allowing Fandrich to move forward with sentencing.
Cornish, who is currently residing in Maxwell Hall treatment center, will be on probation in Ontario County.
Also in court:
• Three Auburn residents who were scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday did not show up for court. Their previous appearances, like essentially all criminal legal proceedings, had been postponed amid a court shutdown intended to limit the spread of coronavirus.
As a result of the absences, Fandrich issued bench warrants Tuesday for the defendants: Kenneth Lafler, of 3 Pine St., Elton Ellinger, of 22 S. Lewis St., and Randi Vorhis, of 183 Perrine Ave.
• A Cayuga County resident will spend at least two years in prison.
During a proceeding conducted over Skype for business, John Reddick Jr. was sentenced from jail to two to four years of incarceration.
The 43-year-old pleaded guilty March 5 to third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony, and first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony. Reddick was also ordered to pay restitution totaling about $4,499.
Defense attorney Ben Susman noted that Reddick indicated he wants to appeal the outcome.
Staff writer Mary Catalfamo can be reached at (315) 282-2244 or mary.catalfamo@lee.net. Find her on Twitter @mrycatalfamo.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.