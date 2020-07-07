Ontario County man sentenced to probation for grand larceny

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

AUBURN — A man currently residing in Clifton Springs will serve five years on probation for a felony-level theft.

Nathan Cornish, 27, was sentenced Tuesday in Cayuga County Court during a face-to-face proceeding for one count of fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony.

The plea deal Cornish entered in June 2019 would allow him to avoid serving six months in jail if he paid around $4,000 restitution to the victim of the theft.

Cornish brought about $3,200 in money orders to his sentencing Tuesday morning. Defense attorney Todd Sloan said his client submitted a $800 money order in January that would complete the restitution.

But they ran into a hitch when neither the court nor the Cayuga County Probation Department had record of receiving $800, though Sloan had a receipt of the money order.

Judge Mark Fandrich said he would still allow Cornish to forgo jail time and serve five years on probation if there was evidence of the earlier payment ever being submitted.