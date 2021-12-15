Operation New Dawn remembrance to take place in Auburn

An Operation New Dawn remembrance day presentation will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, in the parking lot of Memorial City Hall, 24 South St., Auburn.

The presentation will be given by Staff Sgt. David A. Scott, U.S. Army retired, on the 10th anniversary of the conclusion of Operation New Dawn. The presentation will raise awareness of the Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans Association and the Minority Veterans Association. Cake will also be served.