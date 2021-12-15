 Skip to main content
HISTORY

Operation New Dawn remembrance to take place in Auburn

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. (retired) David Scott at the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center in Auburn on Veterans Day.

An Operation New Dawn remembrance day presentation will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, in the parking lot of Memorial City Hall, 24 South St., Auburn.

The presentation will be given by Staff Sgt. David A. Scott, U.S. Army retired, on the 10th anniversary of the conclusion of Operation New Dawn. The presentation will raise awareness of the Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans Association and the Minority Veterans Association. Cake will also be served.

The presentation is free and open to the public, and will take place rain or shine. Social distancing will be encouraged.

