Opioid treatment provider coming to Cayuga County

A state grant will help a regional opioid treatment provider expand to Cayuga County, where it will work with existing recovery services while offering important new ones — including methadone.

Farnham Family Services, of Oswego, was awarded $200,000 from the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports last month to establish a new opioid treatment location in Cayuga County. The one-time grant, one of four given to providers to expand to underserved parts of the state, can be used for building repairs and maintenance, medical supplies and equipment, and furniture.

Farnham's executive director, Eric Bresee, told The Citizen on Wednesday that the nonprofit hopes to secure a location in the county by the end of this month and have services available by the end of the year. There, Farnham will offer clinical services and access to the three medications approved by the Food and Drug Administration to treat opioid addiction: methadone, buprenorphine and naltrexone.

Few providers are licensed to prescribe all three medications, Bresee said, as that requires approval by the state Office of Addiction Services and Supports, the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and the Drug Enforcement Administration. But Farnham, which has been in operation for more than 50 years, and has clinics in Oswego, Fulton and Mexico, is one of them.

That makes the nonprofit's expansion welcome news to Lauren Walsh, Cayuga County's director of community services. The county does not currently have a provider of methadone, she noted.

"This involves traveling, sometimes every day, to other counties in order to receive their medications," she said. "This is very inconvenient for individuals; as you can imagine this would take up a significant part of their day. We are very excited to be able to have this availability for our residents to receive access to medications that will assist them in their recovery right here in our community."

Along with medication, Farnham will provide clinical services like individual and group counseling, peer supports, comprehensive assessments — "whatever we can put in place to help people dealing with addiction and substance use disorder," Bresee said. The nonprofit's Cayuga County facility will likely be about 3,000 to 4,000 square feet, with a waiting room, exam rooms, medication windows and a full staff of physicians and/or mid-level practitioners, nurses and a therapist. Bresee, acknowledging "a big need in the community" for Farnham's services, anticipates a daily census of about 200 people.

Medication will be Farnham's main focus in Cayuga County. For clinical services, the nonprofit will partner with Confidential Help for Alcohol and Drugs in Auburn. Bresee said he has been discussing the expansion to Cayuga County for more than a year with the local recovery organization's former executive director, Kevin Hares, as well as the county's former director of community services, Ray Bizzari.

Farnham will partner with another local recovery organization, Nick's Ride 4 Friends in Auburn, to provide access to its wide array of peer support services, Bresee said.

"We're not coming in to duplicate anything that's already being done well," he said. "This opioid treatment program is a big missing piece of the continuum of services that's needed in Auburn."

