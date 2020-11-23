Orange zone: More COVID-19 measures for Onondaga County as cases surge

"We wish we had a couple more days of data before we had this transition," said Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon, who announced asymptomatic testing targeted at certain zip codes on Monday. "We think the testing that will be done over the next couple of days will give us a clearer picture of what this looks like."

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh, who joined McMahon at the briefing, expressed disappointment that parts of Onondaga County, including his city, will shift to an orange zone. Along with McMahon, he is advocating for relief on the new testing requirement since the city school district has already been testing students and staff. He also requested that the governor's office reconsider its order to shut down barbershops, gyms and salons in the orange zone. He said the businesses do not appear to have been "significant contributors" to the spread of the virus.

An area will be designated as an orange if it has 7-day rolling average positivity rate of at least 4% for 10 days and a seven-day average of 12 or more new daily cases per 100,000 residents.

Onondaga County has a positivity rate of 3.6%, according to the state's dashboard. But that covers the entire county and isn't limited to the areas within the orange zone.

At his briefing Monday, McMahon said there were 199 new cases since Sunday. The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized increased to 107, but there were no deaths. There is "high hospital bed usage," McMahon noted. But he added that the county isn't at a critical phase and there are hospitals with more capacity than others.

