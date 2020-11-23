Orange zone: More COVID-19 measures for Onondaga County as cases surge

This isn't the kind of orange they usually root for in Onondaga County.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday that parts of Onondaga County — the city of Syracuse and portions of DeWitt, Lyncourt and Solvay — will shift to an orange zone as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge in central New York's largest county.
There are stricter guidelines in an orange zone, which is part of the state's micro-cluster strategy. Residential and non-residential gatherings are limited 10 people and houses of worship can operate at 33% maximum capacity or a maximum of 25 people. Restaurants must close indoor dining, but can have outdoor dining and offer delivery or takeout service. Certain "high-risk" businesses, such as gyms and salons, must close. Schools within the zone must shift to remote learning, but can reopen after four days if every student and staff member is tested.
The orange zone takes effect at midnight Wednesday for businesses and midnight Thursday for schools, according to the governor's office.
Support Local Journalism
Cuomo also announced an expanded yellow zone for Onondaga County. When the state first designated parts of the county a yellow zone, it included Syracuse, the towns of Clay, Lysander and Salina and the villages of East Syracuse and Solvay. The new yellow zone covers a larger part of the county, including the towns of Camillus, Cicero and Manlius.
"We wish we had a couple more days of data before we had this transition," said Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon, who announced asymptomatic testing targeted at certain zip codes on Monday. "We think the testing that will be done over the next couple of days will give us a clearer picture of what this looks like."
Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh, who joined McMahon at the briefing, expressed disappointment that parts of Onondaga County, including his city, will shift to an orange zone. Along with McMahon, he is advocating for relief on the new testing requirement since the city school district has already been testing students and staff. He also requested that the governor's office reconsider its order to shut down barbershops, gyms and salons in the orange zone. He said the businesses do not appear to have been "significant contributors" to the spread of the virus.
An area will be designated as an orange if it has 7-day rolling average positivity rate of at least 4% for 10 days and a seven-day average of 12 or more new daily cases per 100,000 residents.
Onondaga County has a positivity rate of 3.6%, according to the state's dashboard. But that covers the entire county and isn't limited to the areas within the orange zone.
At his briefing Monday, McMahon said there were 199 new cases since Sunday. The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized increased to 107, but there were no deaths. There is "high hospital bed usage," McMahon noted. But he added that the county isn't at a critical phase and there are hospitals with more capacity than others.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.