Ormie King: A pair of faded Auburn photos and a baseball memory

Photo No. 2 comes courtesy of Kathryn (House) Hutchings. Kathryn said: “I came across an old negative and had it developed. It had this wonderful picture of my father and his great friend whom I am sure you will recognize, Ed Lauckern. My dad and Ed were great friends and our families had many great times together. My dad worked on Ed’s campaign with him when Ed ran for city council and I believe my dad may have been his campaign manager. I was quite young at the time but seem to remember that he was. This photo is sometime during the 1970s when Ed was running for city council. So this photo would be sometime between 1972 and 1976 as my dad died in July 1976. From memory, I believe this photo is taken at Ed’s house. I enjoyed meeting with you back when you had your shop in the Fingerlakes Mall, and talking with you about your days at the Y-Field with my dad and Wink Hawkins. It is always so nice when someone remembers him to me as I was only 10 years old when he died but I sure have wonderful memories of my great dad!”