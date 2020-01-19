Ormie King: A pair of faded Auburn photos and a baseball memory

Today I have some faded photos for everyone to enjoy, that you readers have recently shared with me. Keep ’em coming!
Photo No. 1, courtesy of Bill (Vas) Konyk and Al “Puzzy” Dunchak, shows the 1975 officers and trustees of the Ukrainian National Club. You’re sure to know someone in this great photo! Top row from left, Pete Fallat, unknown, Pete Kachnycz, Mike Pidlipchak, Dave Pysnack, George Kenyo, Harry Konyk, Bill Kierst, Russ Kastick, George Kimak, Joe Fallat, Don Squires; middle row from left, Russ Harkins Jr., Chris Harkins, Jim Plis, unknown, Ted Rotko, Dave Gonza, Bill Kushyk, Peter Haluska, Bob Regets, Matt Plis; bottom row from left, Dennis Pesarchick, Al “Puzzy” Dunchak, Bill Wilzek, Myron Kushner, vice president Mike Kulis, Father John, President Dick Baim, Recording Secretary Bill “Vas” Konyk, Treasurer Bill Chekansky, Dmytro Perrun, Russ Harkins Sr.
Photo No. 2 comes courtesy of Kathryn (House) Hutchings. Kathryn said: “I came across an old negative and had it developed. It had this wonderful picture of my father and his great friend whom I am sure you will recognize, Ed Lauckern. My dad and Ed were great friends and our families had many great times together. My dad worked on Ed’s campaign with him when Ed ran for city council and I believe my dad may have been his campaign manager. I was quite young at the time but seem to remember that he was. This photo is sometime during the 1970s when Ed was running for city council. So this photo would be sometime between 1972 and 1976 as my dad died in July 1976. From memory, I believe this photo is taken at Ed’s house. I enjoyed meeting with you back when you had your shop in the Fingerlakes Mall, and talking with you about your days at the Y-Field with my dad and Wink Hawkins. It is always so nice when someone remembers him to me as I was only 10 years old when he died but I sure have wonderful memories of my great dad!”
I'd also like to share the text of an old Citizen Advertiser article from Nov. 27, 1948, that was sent in anonymously from a reader. It is particularly interesting, considering all that is happening with our Doubledays team lately ... and there is sure to be someone you remember in this article, too. The headline was “Ball Status in Auburn to be discussed” and it reads:
“An important meeting of the Citizens Committee that is working to save the Auburn franchise in the Class Border Baseball League will be held at 8 o’clock Monday evening in the office of Mayor Edward T. Boyle in Memorial City Hall, it was announced today by Chairman Leo A. Pinckney.
"The following members have been asked to be present: Edwin W. Leary, Harold G. Metcalf, Luke J. Bergan, Clyde Monroe, Jack Dempsey, Adam Leja, City Manager George F. Train, Thomas H. O’Neill Jr., Michael Mastropietro, Bernard Baird, Frank J. Lesch, Leroy Whitney, Rev. Ralph A. Philbrook, John Hyland, Karl A. Adams, Dr. Anthony Locastro, Peter Namisnak, Joseph Huther, Maurice Schwartz and Barney Hearn."
