Today we’d like to congratulate Marian (Slywka) and Matthew Salemi, who will be celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary this coming Thursday, Dec. 19! They were married in 1944 in St. Mary’s Church by Father McCarthy. Matthew came here from Sicily when he was only 14 years old. He retired from American Locomotive Co., and Marian from General Electric, and together they raised eight children shown here today. They also have 15 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. What a wonderful houseful it must be at Christmas!
The family will be celebrating this special occasion with a family dinner at Lasca’s restaurant, along with a marriage blessing by Father Lioi, and the baptism of their newest great-granddaughter, Sirena, at St. Hyacinth’s Church on Sunday Dec. 22.
Thank you, Matt and Marian, and all of the Salemi family, for being great Legends of Auburn!