Ormie King: A tribute to Auburn Legend Billy Martin

Auburn lost one of its all-time greats this past week, Billy Martin. He was a friend to all and I know so many of you will remember him with a smile. His brother Gerry was kind enough to share this eulogy he wrote for his brother along with some family photos. Billy has been my friend since childhood and I miss him so much already. Thank you, Billy Martin, for being a true Legend of Auburn, and friend to us all.
As I sat listening to Bill’s children reminisce about the many extraordinary adventures they had with their father, I especially loved Paul’s story about the time his dad brought a 92-year-old blind man to fix Paul’s broken snowblower. Pulling his father aside Paul said, “Dad, he is 92 years old, he’s blind, and he walks with a cane; he can’t fix the snowblower; it’s impossible.” As Paul told me the story he looked at me in disbelief and said, “Who brings a 92-year-old blind man with a cane to fix a snowblower?”
Hello, on behalf of Bill Martin’s family, we would like to thank you for taking time from your day to pay your respects to Bill. We are most appreciative. I hope you knew how much Bill loved each and every one of you. He often said he was the richest man he knew and friends were his greatest asset. All gathered here have their wonderful memories of this rare man and these are mine. I will now attempt to capture a sunbeam.
Eleven and a half years separated Bill from me so I don’t have many memories of my childhood with him, but as I advanced in years I heard tales of the dynamic duo of Hamilton Ave.: Bill and “Red” Martin. “Red” was always called David at home. Their childhood adventures made Huck Finn and Tom Sawyer’s adventures seem tame. Their days were filled with sports and neighborhood pranks, but their actions were never mean-spirited or destructive. So active were their youthful years that Billy once said to me, “I came home and they told me I had a little brother. I was shocked! I didn’t even know mom was expecting.” I always felt special when I was with him. Even as a child I knew my brother was unique. In later years, when I was out with Bill, out of nowhere, would come the comment, “I really miss our brother David; don’t you?” Like most Irishmen, Bill had a strong melancholy streak and he dearly missed his deceased family members and friends. He masked it well, but if you really knew him, you felt his hurt. Personally, I find his sentimental remembrances of yesterday and yesterday’s loved ones endearing.
Have you ever noticed the similarities between Mr. Rogers and my brother Bill? Mr. Rogers had his trademark button up sweater and shoes while brother Bill’s trademarks were his cigar and ball cap. Their facades were vastly different, but on the inside they were twins.
Their message: “YOU ARE SPECIAL!” Mr. Rogers would say, “Won’t you be my neighbor?”; Bill would ask, “Hey, neighbor, can I give you a hand with that?” Both men knew laughter was infectious and beneficial in bringing people together; Mr. Rogers’ humor was fine-tuned by professional writers; Bill’s on the other hand, was the consequence of being blessed with the gift of quick wit. Tommy Driscoll tells a wonderful story illustrating Bill’s eternal ability to see humor in every situation. Leaning up against the soda cooler, Bill and Tommy, all of 10, savored their cool Cokes on a hot afternoon. A rather large woman came into the store and asked the two youths, “Can I get into that cooler?” Billy’s immediate response was, “Well, madam, you can try, but I don’t think you’ll fit.” Now, you have to admit, that’s good. Fred Rogers and Bill Martin knew that giving of yourself to others is the best way to achieve inner happiness; and both these men knew that true wealth is not the amount of money you have in the bank, but by how many people genuinely call you “friend.” Talking with Bill Lee one day, I said to him, “You are probably Billy’s best, best friend." He immediately responded, "No! Billy had many, many best friends.” That same day, Tommy Driscoll called and during our conversation he said, without any prompting from me, “You know, your brother didn’t have one best friend. You see, Bill treated everyone so well, everyone felt they were his best friend.” Everywhere Bill went, he encountered another “best friend.” The dream of Bill and Ormie King was Legends, a restaurant where all were welcome, good conversation abounded, and a staple of every meal was friendship.
When I visited Bill different aides and nurses would stop to say hello to him. “I love your brother.” “Your brother made us laugh every day.” One nurse came over and said, “I’m not on this floor any longer, but I worked with your brother.” With tears in her eyes, she continued, “He made me feel very special.” Yes, he did and her experience was not singular. Blind, unable to walk, confused of mind, I marveled at the fact that, even brought down by a massive stoke, his treatment and respect for others never diminished.
By his daily actions, Bill showed us how to make a better world. Whenever a person was in distress, Bill was there. Everyone here must have a story where Bill came to the rescue. Acts of kindness were daily bestowed on family, friends and even strangers. Have you heard of the time his tenants banded together to raise their rent? They felt Bill wasn’t charging them enough. When does that happen? “Bill,” I asked, “why didn’t you raise their rent?” His response was classic Bill: “They are barely getting by and they need the little money they have.” One Christmas Eve, I saw him at Fay’s putting about eight cases of beer in his truck. Jokingly I said, “You couldn’t even invite your brother to your Christmas gala.” “What gala?” was Bill’s response. “Bill, I count eight cases of beer. If that’s not for a party then you have a serious drinking problem.” Smiling, but a little embarrassed, he said, “They are for some old-timers I know. They are all alone and I thought a case of beer would lift their spirits.” As he drove away I couldn’t help but think of how lucky I was to have such a remarkable man in my life. Bill never wanted people to know of his kind deeds and, if you congratulated him for his efforts, he quickly changed the subject.
Bill lived by John D. Rockefellers’ maxim, “Waste not, want not.” He would pick up a broken record player he found in somebody’s trash and when you next saw him he’d say, “Sit down and listen to the beautiful music. Doesn’t it sound great?” He even cut up his little cigar packs and used the inside cardboard to write notes. If you think he was cheap, he was not. He was usually the first to grab the check at a restaurant; he contributed to almost as many charities as my aunt Julia and she was investigated by the IRS due to her generous charitable deductions. The IRS later apologized to her. Then there’s muscular dystrophy. From home run derby and on, Brother Bill was the catalyst for these events as well for many other community needs. I asked him why he never went to Syracuse to present the check to the MD Foundation. “Bill, you’d be on TV and mom and dad would be so proud.” His response, “I never do anything for recognition; I was blessed with five healthy children and that’s enough for me.”
Bill was like a sunbeam. He brightened every situation he entered. Bill’s credo: life is beautiful and worth living, that kindness should be extended to all, strangers enrich one’s life, and one must give without having a hidden agenda. He believed one must always look for the best in others and, if you do, they will not let you down. He was constantly telling me to slow down. “Butch, life is over in the blink of an eye. Slow down; smell the roses; listen to the sound of a hummingbird; They are nature’s treasures and they are all free.” He loved nature and the solace it gave him. Bill valued the little things of life: the chirping of a bird, the laughter of a child, the sound of a ball in contact with a bat, the hug of a grandchild, a Glenn Campbell song, a good cigar on the patio surrounded by family and friends. The list goes on. In sum, Bill believed life is precious and one should savor it in all its facets. Our lives have been blessed because this wonderful man showed us what it is to live a good life. Bill only wore a size 10 shoe, but the imprint he left on me and many others was that of a giant.
If there is a heaven, he now joins his mother and father, his sister Jane, his brother David, the wonderful and special McGrath aunts, and more friends than you can imagine. He once told me he had more friends at St. Joseph’s Cemetery than he had living. Well, they all will be united now and, knowing Billy, he will begin planning a party that we, the living, will envy.
A brief word to Bill’s children and grandchildren: Your hearts are broken and you would not be human if they were not. However, please remember that you had this remarkable man in your formative years and beyond. You witnessed his goodness with every encounter. Make him proud! Paul, Bill’s son, recently said, “My father’s world is in conflict with the values of today. He doesn’t fit in with a society that lives on their devices.” I love Paul, but I beg to differ. The world needs men like his father. He is a constant reminder of how a life should be lived and what it is to be truly human. The world cries out for more people like Bill Martin, not fewer. In your daily lives strive to emulate the traits of this kind soul. He lives as long as he is reflected in you and your daily actions.
Regarding the broken snowblower, the 92-year-old blind man got on his knees, felt with his trained hands the wiring on the snowblower, did some fiddling, then successfully feeling for and finding his cane, stood up. “Young man, give it a pull.” To Paul’s amazement, it started. Bill stood there with his 92-year-old blind friend, smiling from ear to ear. You see, society writes people off for various reasons, my brother never did. He loved everyone, but always had a bit more love for those society forgot or were broken in spirit or body. Yes, Paul, “Who brings a 92 year old blind man with a cane to fix a snowblower? Who does that?” A truly remarkable human being that you called dad and I called brother. William McGrath Martin, thank you for gracing our lives; thank you for demonstrating that love is a word, but true love is giving of one’s self to others.
To all gathered here today, thank you for allowing me to share some thoughts of my brother. Thank you! — Gerry Martin
Read the latest Legends of Auburn columns by Ormie King
Ormie King's weekly column features the people and places that make the Auburn-area unique.
Got milk? Today we have some photos and memorabilia from some of Auburn’s dairies from days gone by.
Auburn lost a truly GREAT Legend this past week, Jim Atkinson Sr. Jim was easily the finest athlete of my generation to ever come out of Aubur…
Happy Valentine’s Day to everyone! Today we have some great photos to share of some of Auburn’s legendary couples!
Hurrah for Super Bowl Sunday! It also means we’re that much closer to spring! We all would have loved to see Buffalo in the game, but nonethel…
Here are some faded photos for you to enjoy! Every one of them is a Legend of Auburn!
We sure have had some great weekends of football to enjoy lately, and a few more yet to come! Hope everyone relaxes and enjoys some good games…
Tomorrow is Martin Luther King Day, and in honor of this great man, I would like to share with you today some of his most famous words. We sur…
Today I have five terrific photos to share with you of our community's beloved Auburn Schine’s Theater. Enjoy! Hopefully one day it will Schin…
Happy New Year! Here’s to all good things in 2021! Today I have some local baseball clippings to share of some legendary Auburn players. I rec…
Children love Christmas, and what could be a happier sight than the Christmas cards we receive from the little ones we know, and to see how mu…
Today I have one photo and one story for you. The photo is a beauty from the 1940s and shows some happy Auburnians ringing the Christmas bell …
Here are a few stories and photos from Christmases gone by. I hope you enjoy them.
Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.