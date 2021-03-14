Ormie King: A tribute to Auburn Legend Billy Martin

Their message: “YOU ARE SPECIAL!” Mr. Rogers would say, “Won’t you be my neighbor?”; Bill would ask, “Hey, neighbor, can I give you a hand with that?” Both men knew laughter was infectious and beneficial in bringing people together; Mr. Rogers’ humor was fine-tuned by professional writers; Bill’s on the other hand, was the consequence of being blessed with the gift of quick wit. Tommy Driscoll tells a wonderful story illustrating Bill’s eternal ability to see humor in every situation. Leaning up against the soda cooler, Bill and Tommy, all of 10, savored their cool Cokes on a hot afternoon. A rather large woman came into the store and asked the two youths, “Can I get into that cooler?” Billy’s immediate response was, “Well, madam, you can try, but I don’t think you’ll fit.” Now, you have to admit, that’s good. Fred Rogers and Bill Martin knew that giving of yourself to others is the best way to achieve inner happiness; and both these men knew that true wealth is not the amount of money you have in the bank, but by how many people genuinely call you “friend.” Talking with Bill Lee one day, I said to him, “You are probably Billy’s best, best friend." He immediately responded, "No! Billy had many, many best friends.” That same day, Tommy Driscoll called and during our conversation he said, without any prompting from me, “You know, your brother didn’t have one best friend. You see, Bill treated everyone so well, everyone felt they were his best friend.” Everywhere Bill went, he encountered another “best friend.” The dream of Bill and Ormie King was Legends, a restaurant where all were welcome, good conversation abounded, and a staple of every meal was friendship.