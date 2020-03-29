Ormie King: A tribute to Auburn legend 'Chimp' Ciampaglia
LEGENDS OF AUBURN

Today's photos come to us from my neighbor, Mary Ciampaglia. Her husband, Dom, passed on last year, and he was a terrific guy and a great local athlete, as well. He was in my class way back at Seward School. We pronounced his last name "Chimp-pie-ya," so his nickname became "Chimp." He worked at Alco for 42 years, and he was a great bowler, golfer and pool shooter. Dom loved cars, and he was a member of the Prison City Ramblers. He is missed by many, and here are a few photos to share from his bowling days. Thank you, Dom and Mary, for being terrific Legends of Auburn!

Ormie1.jpg

Photo No. 1 shows members of Cam's Bowling team, which took the league championship in the Alco Night League and were honored at a banquet held at the Moose Club. Team members are, seated from left, Mike Charles, captain, and Vince Marchitello, representing Roman Lanes; standing from left, Grover Ostrander, Edward Charles, Anthony Leone, George Battalion and Dom Ciampaglia.

ormie2.jpg

Photo No. 2 is another group of bowling champions: Standing from left, Dom Ciampaglia, Don Marvetano, John Rossi, two people whose names are unknown; sitting from left, Vince Marchitello, Jack Spent, Joe Giacalone.

ormie3.jpg

Photo No. 3, from the 3rd Annual Heartline Tournament, shows Dom Ciampaglia, Joe Elice, George Lumb, unknown and Dick Hoey.

Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.

Around Auburn for March 29, 2020

Happy birthday to:

  • Helen Mosher
  • Betty Gasparro
  • Diane Kiernan
  • Micky Musso
  • John Farrelly
  • Jeff King
  • Bill Kenny
  • Renee Granato
  • Ron Pease
  • Marge Sperlazza
  • Laurie Graney
  • Deacon John Tomandle
  • Tim Lattimore
  • Steve Dunchak
  • Joe Bennett
  • Barbara DelFavero
  • Keith Welch
  • Mary Dooley
  • Joe Pendercast
  • Micky Pease
  • Jim Clifford
  • John Miller
  • Herb Graham
  • Virginia Androsko
  • Julia Wills
  • Jack Baraczek
  • Laura Conley

Happy anniversary to:

  • Lynn and Charlie French
  • Pat and Jim Talbot

Get well wishes to Ann VanDyke of Ann's Restaurant

Our condolences to the families of:

  • Viola L. "Speed" Feeney
  • Paul Piwinski
  • Sharon M. Short
  • Kalene E. Sanderson
  • Agnes H. Compson
  • Wayne Helfer
  • Alice M. Mettler
  • Alice M. Gallinger
  • J. Christopher Keogan
  • Christy M. (Willis) Contrera
  • Sandra J. McCullum
  • Stanley Sanford Sproul Jr.
  • John Kenneth "Ken" Devine Jr.
  • Josephine Piccolo
  • Claudia M. Corbitt Failey
  • Elizabeth "Georgie" Dennis
  • Lloyd R. Holdrege
  • Josephine (Busco) DePalma
  • Michael S. Walker
  • Ethel L. Mutchler

IMPORTANT! Mark your calendars for a BIG upcoming celebration, the 50th birthday of Auburn High School! This event will take place on Saturday, July 11, from 2 to 10 p.m. in downtown Auburn, with proceeds going to the Auburn Education Foundation. Let’s help Bernie Simmons and his committee get the word out to all 50 years of graduates! Spread the word!

Today’s thought: I hate it when I see some old person, and then realize we went to school together. John Noz

Just a reminder to all you folks out there. I would be happy to showcase your faded photos, and/or share a story on you, your family, your friend or any other local legend you know! Send your story (800 words or less) and a few photos to ormie5king@gmail.com, or mail them to me at 5 Wilbur Ave. in Auburn. And I’m always happy to add in your birthday, anniversary and get well announcements. (It's best if you can get them to me at least a week prior to the occasion.) Thanks!

Remember now — LOVE LIFE, CHEAT DEATH, LAUGH OFTEN!

