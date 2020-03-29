Ormie King: A tribute to Auburn legend 'Chimp' Ciampaglia

Today's photos come to us from my neighbor, Mary Ciampaglia. Her husband, Dom, passed on last year, and he was a terrific guy and a great local athlete, as well. He was in my class way back at Seward School. We pronounced his last name "Chimp-pie-ya," so his nickname became "Chimp." He worked at Alco for 42 years, and he was a great bowler, golfer and pool shooter. Dom loved cars, and he was a member of the Prison City Ramblers. He is missed by many, and here are a few photos to share from his bowling days. Thank you, Dom and Mary, for being terrific Legends of Auburn!