Ormie King: A tribute to Auburn Legend Eleanor Beardsley

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Today’s Legend of Auburn truly is an outstanding one. Many of you will remember her; her name is Eleanor Beardsley and she passed away just recently. Her story comes to us today from her son Tom. She really gave her all to our community and Auburn is thankful for all that’s she’s done. Her legacy lives on.

Eleanor Cross Beardsley died at the age of 94 on June 2, 2020, in Hendersonville, North Carolina. She had been ill for some time, but COVID-19 claimed her, like so many others, in the end. Eleanor, however, is far more than a mere statistic.

Eleanor came to Auburn in 1949, becoming director of christian education at Second Presbyterian Church (now Westminster Presbyterian). Shortly after her arrival in Auburn, she met the young architect James (Jim) Beardsley. Smitten with this strong-minded, red-haired woman, Jim wooed her with popcorn and thereby won her heart. They were married in Auburn on April 19, 1950. At the reception, Eleanor read the riot act to an uninvited journalist. From the start, it was clear that she was not to be crossed.

Jim and Eleanor began their married life in an apartment over the offices of Beardsley & Beardsley Architects (now the Beardsley Design Group) at 64 South St. while their house was being built on Seward Avenue.