Ormie King: A tribute to Auburn Legend Eleanor Beardsley

Today’s Legend of Auburn truly is an outstanding one. Many of you will remember her; her name is Eleanor Beardsley and she passed away just recently. Her story comes to us today from her son Tom. She really gave her all to our community and Auburn is thankful for all that’s she’s done. Her legacy lives on.
Eleanor Cross Beardsley died at the age of 94 on June 2, 2020, in Hendersonville, North Carolina. She had been ill for some time, but COVID-19 claimed her, like so many others, in the end. Eleanor, however, is far more than a mere statistic.
Eleanor came to Auburn in 1949, becoming director of christian education at Second Presbyterian Church (now Westminster Presbyterian). Shortly after her arrival in Auburn, she met the young architect James (Jim) Beardsley. Smitten with this strong-minded, red-haired woman, Jim wooed her with popcorn and thereby won her heart. They were married in Auburn on April 19, 1950. At the reception, Eleanor read the riot act to an uninvited journalist. From the start, it was clear that she was not to be crossed.
Jim and Eleanor began their married life in an apartment over the offices of Beardsley & Beardsley Architects (now the Beardsley Design Group) at 64 South St. while their house was being built on Seward Avenue.
The mother of four children, Eleanor was also a member of the boards of several community organizations and programs. Key among these included Meals on Wheels, a senior nutrition council, the county Office of the Aging and a committee on aid to the handicapped (part of the Auburn Human Rights Commission). She was an officer with the Auburn Hospitality Association, the Auburn Service League and the Genetaska Club, in addition to being a director of the PTA and a member of the Salvation Army Advisory Board, the Auburn Children’s Theatre, the Cayuga County Arts Council and more.
In the late 1960s she became involved with the FISH program (Friends in Service Here), as both a dispatcher and driver. FISH is a volunteer transportation service for senior citizens and others who need assistance.
Her involvement with FISH led her to establish The Transportation Project in Cayuga County. This evolved into the van service for seniors known as “The SCAT Van.” This van service is still providing service for those over 60. Subsidized by Cayuga County, there is a suggested donation of $3 to $4 for one-way transportation. The service has been copied in other locations, such as the “Laker Limo” in Skaneateles.
Ironically, Eleanor began to suffer from a rare neurological condition (cerebral ataxia). While this affected mobility and speech (eventually confining her to a wheelchair), she continued with the community projects. She was honored for the 1975 formation of the SCAT van project in late summer 2001.
Eleanor and Jim retired to Hendersonville in the 1980s but still made regular trips to the CNY area to visit friends and family as they could. In Hendersonville, they became active members of Trinity Presbyterian Church and established the Beardsley Christian Education Foundation. Eleanor was also instrumental in the local branch of FISH until her myriad medical conditions made it impossible to communicate effectively.
The 10th of Clyde and Zadie Cross’ 11 children, she was born on the family’s small farm on the shores of Lake Erie. When she was a child, the Cross family moved to Ripley, New York. From an early age, with her flaming red hair, a temper to match and quite astounding beauty, she made an impression wherever she went.
She attended Ripley High School before taking a degree in early education at Geneseo State in 1948, where she was involved in the Student Christian Fellowship. After graduating, she spent a year teaching kindergarten at Charles Street School in Jamestown, New York, before moving to Auburn in 1949.
Eleanor was predeceased by her husband, James Peck Beardsley (2011), and her son, James Richard Beardsley (2015). She is survived by the youngest of her 10 siblings, Joan (Josie) Aron; daughters Susan Fisher and Ellen Beardsley; son Tom Beardsley; sisters-in-law Lynn Beardsley and Velma Beardsley; and brother-in-law Robert Aron, as well as several grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Arrangements were handled by Asheville Alternative Funeral Services. Due to current conditions with the COVID-19 virus, memorial services will be considerably delayed.
Eleanor requested any donations to the Beardsley Christian Education Foundation at Trinity Presbyterian Church, Hendersonville, Norch Carolina.
