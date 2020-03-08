Ormie King: A tribute to Auburn's Lynne and Mike Carr

Today’s story is a great one, and was written by Tim Carr, in honor of his parents' 50th wedding anniversary. Much thanks to Tim, and all of the Carr family, for being great Legends of Auburn!
The family of Lynne and Mike Carr would like to congratulate them on 50 years of marriage! Born in Auburn, both Lynne and Mike have spent their entire lives working and raising their family in this community.
Lynne (DePalma) and her brother, Michael, were raised at their family home and father’s dental practice on South Street. Lynne worked at Red Star, Pudgie's Pizza and finally P&C until 1989, followed by 25 years as a stay-at-home mom.
Mike grew up on First Avenue with his sister, Linda, and brother, Bill. After graduating from SUNY Geneseo, Mike worked for the Auburn school district for 40 years, retiring in 2011.
Lynne and Mike were fortunate to raise nine children. They had eight consecutive boys followed by their only daughter, Jill. Their children are Michael (Lori), Mark (Jeannette), Jeffrey (Linda), Scott, Jamie (Karen), Daniel (Tracy), Jeremy (Jessica), Timothy (Nicole) and Jill (Jonathan). They also have 15 grandchildren (Michael, Gaby, Ben, Abby, Samantha, Vanessa, Olivia, Audrey, Kathryn, Harper, Lily, Spencer, Macy, Jacqueline and Jonathan) spanning from Jonathan, who is 1, to the oldest Michael, who is 17 and graduating from Baldwinsville High School this June.
Our parents selflessly provided a fun and memorable childhood for us all. We fondly remember summer nights watching the Auburn Astros, along with trips to other New York-Penn League stadiums. Day trips crammed in the minivan to Roseland, Darien Lake and the New York State Fair. Picnics at Emerson Park and sliding down the infamous rocket slide. We appreciate all the rides to sandlot, Little League and Babe Ruth games. Some of our favorite memories happened around our home on Cady Street, including the block parties, jailbreak and good times at Lincoln Park.
Our family is very grateful for the opportunities provided to us by our parents, including sending us all to Cayuga Community College and various SUNY schools. Your sacrifices do not go unnoticed, even now as you help so much as grandparents. We wish Lynne and Mike a happy and healthy 50th anniversary.
