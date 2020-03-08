Ormie King: A tribute to Auburn's Lynne and Mike Carr

Today’s story is a great one, and was written by Tim Carr, in honor of his parents' 50th wedding anniversary. Much thanks to Tim, and all of the Carr family, for being great Legends of Auburn!

The family of Lynne and Mike Carr would like to congratulate them on 50 years of marriage! Born in Auburn, both Lynne and Mike have spent their entire lives working and raising their family in this community.

Lynne (DePalma) and her brother, Michael, were raised at their family home and father’s dental practice on South Street. Lynne worked at Red Star, Pudgie's Pizza and finally P&C until 1989, followed by 25 years as a stay-at-home mom.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mike grew up on First Avenue with his sister, Linda, and brother, Bill. After graduating from SUNY Geneseo, Mike worked for the Auburn school district for 40 years, retiring in 2011.