Ormie King: A tribute to the Class of 1960

I received the following request from the East High School Class of 1960 Reunion committee:
We are not going to have our 60th reunion this year because of all that is going on, but would like to honor those former classmates who have died, as listed below. Hopefully our reunion will take place next year. All those classmates who live in Auburn and the surrounding area, watch for more information next year.
- Bill Angyal
- Bill Boonzha
- Jean Cervo
- David Davenport
- Bonnie Defendorf Signorelli
- Sue Defurio Reese
- Joan Dunlop Moody
- Myrna Foringer Griswold
- Margaret Ganey Sheehan
- David Harter
- Tim Hamilton
- Tom Higgins
- Mike Lombardo
- Melanie Mahoney Ruschak
- Bob Mentillo
- Sue Merritt Day
- Linda Morse Bell
- Fred Murray
- Frank Nastri
- Diane Nolan Sigona
- Lewis Parker
- Tom Panek
- Mary Reilly Franchina
- Ann Rice Guarino
- Bob Simpson
- Delores Snyder Powers
- John Tanchak
- Carol Witowski Tibble
- Carol Wilson
On a separate, but somewhat related note, here is an update I received on the missing monument at East High (now Auburn Jr. High school):
Hi Ormie, Hope you and your family are all doing well. The monument that the gentleman is inquiring about that was located at East Middle School is now at Hoopes Park. I was on the school board when we were approached by the city to see if we would be interested in moving it to Hoopes. It looks very nice there. Enjoy this beautiful weather and Keep Dancing, Michele Lattimore Sedor
Thanks, Michele!
Ormie King's latest Legends of Auburn columns
Ormie King's weekly column features the people and places that make the Auburn-area unique.
Hats off to two young men from Auburn that were just named to Wells College's all-time top 10 men's basketball players list. They are Dave Fol…
Hope everyone is enjoying these hot, lazy days of summer! Today I have photos and requests for you from three different readers.
The Bob Dean Leadership Scholarship Committee has met to consider the awarding of its scholarships to a female and male member of the 2020 Aub…
Today’s Legend of Auburn is a great one, and he is Dr. Mark Secaur. Mark’s path in life has been that of an educator, community leader, husban…
Today’s Legend of Auburn truly is an outstanding one. Many of you will remember her; her name is Eleanor Beardsley and she passed away just re…
With the quarantine slowly lifting, and barbers allowed to reopen this week, we’re all getting in line for our much-needed haircuts. I thought…
The following is an article I did about Dave Stapleton and family back in 2002. I thought it only appropriate to share it again, in light of D…
Here are some faded photos for you to enjoy from Auburn’s Legendary softball history. At one time, softball was so big in Auburn, we had more …
It’s Memorial Day weekend, a time to remember all those who have gone before us, especially those who gave their lives for our freedom. It’s a…
Well, at least fishing is one of the things people can still enjoy during this time of social distancing. Here are some photos of some legenda…
Today’s story comes to us from Deidre Johnson-Stanford and all of the Johnson children in honor of their mom. Thank you Pauline Copes Johnson …
Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.