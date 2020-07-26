Ormie King: A tribute to the Class of 1960
Ormie King: A tribute to the Class of 1960

I received the following request from the East High School Class of 1960 Reunion committee:

We are not going to have our 60th reunion this year because of all that is going on, but would like to honor those former classmates who have died, as listed below. Hopefully our reunion will take place next year. All those classmates who live in Auburn and the surrounding area, watch for more information next year.

  • Bill Angyal
  • Bill Boonzha
  • Jean Cervo
  • David Davenport
  • Bonnie Defendorf Signorelli
  • Sue Defurio Reese
  • Joan Dunlop Moody
  • Myrna Foringer Griswold
  • Margaret Ganey Sheehan
  • David Harter
  • Tim Hamilton
  • Tom Higgins
  • Mike Lombardo
  • Melanie Mahoney Ruschak
  • Bob Mentillo
  • Sue Merritt Day
  • Linda Morse Bell
  • Fred Murray
  • Frank Nastri
  • Diane Nolan Sigona
  • Lewis Parker
  • Tom Panek
  • Mary Reilly Franchina
  • Ann Rice Guarino
  • Bob Simpson
  • Delores Snyder Powers
  • John Tanchak
  • Carol Witowski Tibble
  • Carol Wilson

On a separate, but somewhat related note, here is an update I received on the missing monument at East High (now Auburn Jr. High school):

Hi Ormie, Hope you and your family are all doing well. The monument that the gentleman is inquiring about that was located at East Middle School is now at Hoopes Park. I was on the school board when we were approached by the city to see if we would be interested in moving it to Hoopes. It looks very nice there. Enjoy this beautiful weather and Keep Dancing, Michele Lattimore Sedor

Thanks, Michele!

Ormie King's latest Legends of Auburn columns

Ormie King's weekly column features the people and places that make the Auburn-area unique.

Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.

Around Auburn for July 26, 2020

Happy 87th birthday to Maxie Gentile

Happy birthday to:

·     Cameron Anastasi

·     Kim Corcoran

·     Kim Coleman

·     Cindy Pierce

·     Fran Bouley

·     Mike DeAngelis

·     Dan McLoughlin

·     Hael, Anne and Jesse Brosnan

·     Ashley King

·     Dave Shaw

·     Melissa Weiman

·     Bob Penafeather

·     Mike Tanchak

·     Sue Corcoran

·     Sue Cuthbert

·     Dick Corbett

·     Nancy Kavanaugh

·     Carlotta Donnelly

·     Lynn Curtin

·     Joe Tabone

·     Helen Kenna King

·     Mary Kenna Klonowski

·     Al Jackson

·     Mike Walsh

·     Maggie Reister

·     J.R. Colella

·     Tom Geherin

·     Doug Short Sr.

·     Nick Fredette

·     Owen Middleton

·     Richard Gardner

·     Danny Clare

·     Dawn Coleman

·     Kevin Leonard

·     Mike Tarby

·     Melissa Tarby

·     Linda Breck

·     Olga Kramer

·     Jennifer Connors

·     Tillie and Zenon Kazanivsky

Happy 48th anniversary to Sue and George Clancy

Happy anniversary to:

·     Mary and Jim Pardee

·     Carl and Jim Lauzon

·     Sarah and Keith Welch

·     Laurie and Allan Graney

·     Marg and Chris McEvoy

·     Helen and Ormie King

Our condolences to the families of:

·     Elaine E. Stayton

·     Karen Joy (Coon) Strecker

·     Charles D. Young

·     Janice Carnicelli

·     Richard L. Palazzoli

·     Nanyc Hutchings Krause

·     Vera (Delaney) Rice

·     Richard J. "Dick" Moon Jr.

·     Henry Hungerford White Jr.

·     Sharron M. Currier

·     Hugh P. Boswell III

·     Cindy E. Townsend

·     Josephine (Busco) DePalma

·     Stephen Charles Kohler

·     Elizabeth B. Whaley

Today’s thought: Be kinder than necessary, for everyone you meet is battling some kind of problem.  — John Noz

REMEMBER NOW – LOVE LIFE – CHEAT DEATH – LAUGH OFTEN!

