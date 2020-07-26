Ormie King: A tribute to the Class of 1960

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I received the following request from the East High School Class of 1960 Reunion committee:

We are not going to have our 60th reunion this year because of all that is going on, but would like to honor those former classmates who have died, as listed below. Hopefully our reunion will take place next year. All those classmates who live in Auburn and the surrounding area, watch for more information next year.

Bill Angyal

Bill Boonzha

Jean Cervo

David Davenport

Bonnie Defendorf Signorelli

Sue Defurio Reese

Joan Dunlop Moody

Myrna Foringer Griswold

Margaret Ganey Sheehan

David Harter

Tim Hamilton

Tom Higgins

Mike Lombardo

Melanie Mahoney Ruschak

Bob Mentillo

Sue Merritt Day

Linda Morse Bell

Fred Murray

Frank Nastri

Diane Nolan Sigona

Lewis Parker

Tom Panek

Mary Reilly Franchina

Ann Rice Guarino

Bob Simpson

Delores Snyder Powers

John Tanchak

Carol Witowski Tibble

Carol Wilson

On a separate, but somewhat related note, here is an update I received on the missing monument at East High (now Auburn Jr. High school):