Ormie King: A tribute to the legendary Jim Atkinson Sr.

Auburn lost a truly GREAT Legend this past week, Jim Atkinson Sr. Jim was easily the finest athlete of my generation to ever come out of Auburn. He played basketball, baseball and football and truly excelled at all three. He was one of the very first people inducted into the AHS Athletic Hall of Fame at its inception in 2001.
Shortly after graduation, Jim signed a professional baseball contract with the Boston Red Sox, and he was also recruited to play football for Notre Dame. Jim was an avid hunter, and on one occasion, he famously hunted with Red Sox legend Ted Williams, shooting pigeons at Fenway Park!
Jim married Dorothy (Charles) Atkinson and together they raised three children on Hockeborne Avenue: Jim Jr., Greg "Skinner" and Vicky (now Keating). Dorothy’s best friend was Susie Walsh, who married Dundee Schillace. In addition to coaching and playing many sports, Jim worked for 37 years for the phone company, and eventually retired in Florida. He was a really great guy and will be missed by many!
Both Atkinson boys were tremendous athletes, just like their dad. Today I have a few news clippings that were carefully preserved by their mom, Dorothy, and the Atkinson family was so kind to share with us. I hope you’ll enjoy them as we pay tribute to the a GIANT Legend of Auburn, Jimmy Atkinson.
