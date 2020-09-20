 Skip to main content
Ormie King: A trip to downtown Auburn of yesteryear
Ormie King: A trip to downtown Auburn of yesteryear

Today we have some really great old photos of downtown Auburn! Enjoy!

Downtown 1.JPG
Downtown 3.JPG
Downtown 2.JPG
Downtown 4.JPG

Legends of Auburn: Check out Ormie King's latest columns

Ormie King's weekly column features the people and places that make the Auburn-area unique.

Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.

Around Auburn for Sept. 20, 2020

Happy 75th birthday to Mike Kukiela

Happy birthday to:

  • Sue Prave

  • Daniel Panek

  • Helen Driscoll

  • Bill Granato

  • Matt Nolan

  • Sandy Buchanan

  • Jack Graney Jr.

  • Donna Gleason

  • Mary Jane Bayus

  • Linda DeOrio

  • Barb Morgan

  • Jen Haines

  • Joe Mucedula

  • Mike Graybill

  • Barb Wallace

  • Pat Casler

  • Tillie Bennett

  • Barbara Deitrich

  • John "Red" Hayes

  • Trish Geer

  • Matt Carnicelli

  • Tony DeCaro

  • Eunice Grace

  • Cindy Aikman

  • Dorothy Cavanaugh

  • Mike Petrosino

  • Jim Plis

  • Darlene Festa

  • Jack Cavanaugh

  • Michele Muldoon

  • Janice Daum

  • Megan Hutchings

  • Michael-Anne Didio Brosnan

  • David Clifford

  • Tricia Robinson

  • Anne McDonald

  • John DeChick

  • Claude McNabb

Happy 44th anniversary to Michelle and Thomas Jones

Happy anniversary to:

  • Martha and Joel Pinker

  • Linda and Ken Kanya

  • Karen and Jim Plis

  • Beth and Terry Cuddy

  • Sue and John Butera

  • Carol and Bob Colbert

  • Judy and Dick Boedicker

  • Missie and Mike Deyneka

  • Lorraine and Rick Quinn

  • Donna and John Napieracz

Our condolences to the families of:

  • Edward F. Wykoff

  • Denis Joseph Harrington

  • Douglas A. Heath

  • Patricia E. “Bunny” Snyder

  • Kevin Giannone

  • Gordon L. Palmer

  • Rosina Virginia Llewellyn

  • Arthur J. Carnicelli

  • Rose Marie Netti

  • Lottie Mary Swietoniowski

  • Emily M. Musillo Signorelli

  • Terrell A. Applebee

  • Patricia Anne Wiggins

  • Philomena Carnicelli

Today’s thought: I finished three books while at home, and believe me, that’s a lot of coloring! — John Noz

REMEMBER NOW – LOVE LIFE – CHEAT DEATH – LAUGH OFTEN!

