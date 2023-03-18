We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks and love to this truly wonderful community for your outpouring of love and thanks for our dad, Ormie, on his birthday and retirement!

He received over 700 cards and letters!! His mailbox was overflowing each day, and our mailman, Al "Gunner" Kopek, delivered them personally to dad’s door each day. We open a big batch with him every day, and he is smiling from ear to ear with each card he reads! We're also grateful for the flowers, visits and phone calls (in addition to cards and letters).

What a wonderful birthday you have all given to him!!! Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

— The King Family