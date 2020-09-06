 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ormie King: Auburn-area legends of the diamond
top story
LEGENDS OF AUBURN

Ormie King: Auburn-area legends of the diamond

{{featured_button_text}}
Ormie logo

I hope everyone has a nice, long, relaxing Labor Day weekend. Hard to believe it’s September already! Today we have some great softball and baseball photos from the 1960s and 1970s eras, submitted by Rick Wilson. Enjoy!

Photo 1 -Wiltse Champs - Moravia team.JPG

• Photo No. 1 shows Wiltse champions from Moravia.

Photo 2 - candidates for NY Mets at Falcon Park.JPG

• Photo No. 2 shows candidates for the New York Mets at Falcon Park.

Photo 3 - Cortland Tournament winners.JPG

• Photo No. 3 shows Cortland Tournament winners.

Legends of Auburn: Check out Ormie King's latest columns

Ormie King's weekly column features the people and places that make the Auburn-area unique.

Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.

Around Auburn for Sept. 6, 2020

Happy 95th birthday to Mabel Chase

Happy birthday to:

  • Bub Shorr

  • Kathy MacDavitt

  • John Durniak

  • Barb Lansbury

  • Mark and Matthew Deyneka

  • Kevin Talbot

  • Kevin Redmond

  • Helen Miskell

  • Delaney Scollan

  • Lillian Kimak

  • Josh Kehoe

  • Tracy Montgomery

  • Lacey Netti

  • Lesta Eaton

  • Sam Thomas

  • Cindy Tolbert

  • Kevin and Tim Chalker

  • Norma Donnelly

  • Jackie Gibbs

  • Helen Noz

  • Shirley Stott

  • Janet Taylor

  • Norma Jean Menapace Charles

Happy anniversary to:

  • Lesta and Jerry Eaton

  • Pat and Leroy Wellington

  • Lynn and Dave Curtin

  • Helen and Bernie Oyer

  • Mary and Steve Rand

  • Bricky and Mike McConnell

  • Joyce and Jack Cavanaugh

Our condolences to the families of:

  • Jason Hole

  • Joan M. Coats

  • Robert Catalano

  • Richard E. Hunt

  • Arthur T. Dudden

  • Richard Michael Cornell

  • Mary Lou Mumford

  • Beatrice Stevens Ostrander May

  • Malvina Cook Morsack Rafferty Hunt

Today’s thought: Act happy even if you don’t feel like it and you will feel better. — John Noz

REMEMBER NOW – LOVE LIFE – CHEAT DEATH – LAUGH OFTEN!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Here are a few ways to save on your water bill

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News