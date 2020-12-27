 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ormie King: Auburn Christmas cards to lift the spirits
top story
LEGENDS OF AUBURN

Ormie King: Auburn Christmas cards to lift the spirits

{{featured_button_text}}

Children love Christmas, and what could be a happier sight than the Christmas cards we receive from the little ones we know, and to see how much they’ve grown? I hope we all stay safe and well in 2021 and that we all do our part to make this world a safe and happy place for all of the kids to thrive! They are our future Legends!

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Read Ormie King's most recent Legends of Auburn columns

Ormie King's weekly column features the people and places that make the Auburn-area unique.

Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.

Around Auburn for Dec. 27, 2020

Happy 99th birthday to Helen Kukiela

Happy birthday to:

  • Donna Lumb
  • John Rossi
  • Dina Favero
  • Ron Gasparro
  • Sandy Sciria
  • Steve Treveal
  • Sue Lepak
  • Joyce Stinneford
  • Jean Schminske
  • Todd Delaney
  • Carol Gamba
  • Vickie Holmes
  • Bob Usowski
  • Mary Foster Rowe
  • Doxie Sherman
  • Marty Buckingham
  • Debbie Rourke
  • Bob Butera
  • Justin Middleton
  • Kathy Taylor
  • John Wasilenko
  • Jerry Wasilenko
  • Sue Wasilenko-Mott
  • Karen Pinckney
  • Michelle Crosby
  • Sally Gallo
  • Mary Jones
  • Kim Leubner
  • Karol Soules
  • Anne Spinelli

Happy anniversary to:

  • Sheila and Jack Graney
  • Sharon and Bob Penafeather
  • Gail and Brian Hockeborne
  • Kelly and Ken Minde
  • Dawn and Bob Fedigan
  • Linda and Gary Feldman

Get well soon to Maureen Kinsella

Our condolences to the families of:

  • Kathleen Anne Stefanak
  • Viola L. “Speed” Feeney
  • Donna M. (Betts) Gleason
  • Joan G. Janas
  • Louis A. Beaulieu
  • Sylvia A. Bona
  • Hazel J. Brundage
  • Rodney Craig Cameron
  • Louise (Bishop) Chave
  • Tim Clark
  • Penny Kay Dickerman
  • Angeline Lippa Fecco
  • Carole A. Salisbury
  • George A. Smith Jr.
  • Paul F. Kelly
  • Linda M. Tanchak
  • Richard "Dick" Louis Thompson
  • Allan Shaw
  • Jason O. Stevens
  • Anna Lauretta (Nocilly) Patella May
  • Michele Moore

Today’s thought: The dumbest thing I ever bought was a 2020 planner. — John Noz

Just a reminder to all you folks out there: I would be happy to showcase your faded photos, and/or share a story on you, your family, your friend or any other local legend you know! Send me your story (800 words or less) and a few photos to ormie5king@gmail.com, or mail them to me at 5 Wilbur Ave. in Auburn. And I’m always happy to add in your birthday, anniversary and get well announcements (best if you can get them to me at least a week prior to the occasion). Thanks!

REMEMBER NOW – LOVE LIFE – CHEAT DEATH – LAUGH OFTEN!

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Cayuga County student musicians' virtual holiday performance

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News