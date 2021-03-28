 Skip to main content
Ormie King: Auburn hoops legends for March Madness
LEGENDS OF AUBURN

Ormie King: Auburn hoops legends for March Madness

Ormie logo

In honor of March Madness and the Syracuse University Orange men's basketball team making another great run, here are some photos of a few local basketball teams from days gone by!

1946 Pat Conboys News city league team

1953 Auburn JV Basketaball team
1953 St Hyacinths Jr League champs
1960s NYSEG basketball champs

Read the latest Legends of Auburn columns by Ormie King

Ormie King's weekly column features the people and places that make the Auburn-area unique.

Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.

Around Auburn for March 28, 2021

Happy birthday to:

Marilyn Donovan

Bernie Tomasso

Helen Mosher

Betty Gasparro

Micky Musso

John Farrelly

Jeff King

Bill Kenny

Renee Granato

Ron Pease

Marge Sperlazza

Laurie Graney

Deacon John Tomandl

Emily Antonacci

Tom Lattimore

Joe Bennett

Barbara DelFavero

Keith Welch

Mary Dooley

Joe Pendercast

Mickey Pease

Jim Clifford

John Miller

Herb Graham

Virginia Androsko

Happy anniversary to:

Vivian and Bob Butera

Lynn and Charlie French

Our condolences to the families of:

Helen Gower

George Edward Tehan

Doris J. Fatcherie

Joseph T. Vail

Justin David Grennell

Daniel "Danny" Colella

Esther A. (Posa) Oliver

Julie Ripley

Douglas Lee Jones

Elinoor J. Spoor

Lyle R. Aldrich

Henry J. Arnts Jr.

Louis Ralph Quill

Barbara Ruth Arnold

Jim Hughes

Beverly J. Hunter

John R. Morsch

Stanley J. "Kim" Koziel Jr.

Stella Rose Iwanicki-Briggs

Elizabeth "Betty" M. Kirkpatrick

Joyce Onnolee (Taylor) Morris

Today’s thought: Some days it takes me all day to figure out what I’m not going to do today. — John Noz

The Liars Club meets every Thursday at 8 a.m. at Ann’s Restaurant on Grant Avenue. We are a bunch of old jocks who like to share stories of the glory days, hence our name. Please join us ... everyone is welcome! Great food, great service, lots of laughs. Wear your masks. Plenty of room to social distance as we have our own area in the back thanks to Ann’s!

Just a reminder to all you folks out there: I would be happy to showcase your faded photos, and/or share a story on you, your family, your friend or any other local legend you know! Send me your story (800 words or less) and a few photos to ormie5king@gmail.com, or mail them to me at 5 Wilbur Ave. in Auburn. And I’m always happy to add in your birthday, anniversary and get well announcements (best if you can get them to me at least a week prior to the occasion). Thanks!

REMEMBER NOW – LOVE LIFE – CHEAT DEATH – LAUGH OFTEN!

