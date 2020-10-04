Ormie King: Auburn legend Anne McDonald turns 101

Today’s Legend of Auburn is a terrific athlete. This young lady turned 101 years old last week and her name is Anne McDonald. Anne sent me a great collection of her treasured photos and here are a few to share with you today from her sports career. Thank you, Anne McDonald, for being a terrific Legend of Auburn!

Photo No. 1 shows the Columbian Rope girls softball team — what a great candid photo!

Photo No. 2 is 1978 Pepsi Cola team from the Girls Commercial Bowling League, when they were honored at Cayuga Lanes at the annual league awards banquet. Team captain Anne McDonald, standing at right, accepts the trophy from Doug Crawford, Cayuga Lanes representative. Seated from left, are Kathy Blumer, Marilyn Twomey, Mary Grazasko; standing from left, Roe Cook, Robert J. Race (general manager of the Auburn Pepsi plant) and team sponsor Helen Dudek (Anne’s sister, and an amazing bowler in her own right).