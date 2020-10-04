Ormie King: Auburn legend Anne McDonald turns 101

Today’s Legend of Auburn is a terrific athlete. This young lady turned 101 years old last week and her name is Anne McDonald. Anne sent me a great collection of her treasured photos and here are a few to share with you today from her sports career. Thank you, Anne McDonald, for being a terrific Legend of Auburn!
Photo No. 1 shows the Columbian Rope girls softball team — what a great candid photo!
Photo No. 2 is 1978 Pepsi Cola team from the Girls Commercial Bowling League, when they were honored at Cayuga Lanes at the annual league awards banquet. Team captain Anne McDonald, standing at right, accepts the trophy from Doug Crawford, Cayuga Lanes representative. Seated from left, are Kathy Blumer, Marilyn Twomey, Mary Grazasko; standing from left, Roe Cook, Robert J. Race (general manager of the Auburn Pepsi plant) and team sponsor Helen Dudek (Anne’s sister, and an amazing bowler in her own right).
Photo No. 3, from 1960, shows the Curtin's Insurance team, which won the championship of the Girls City League at the Ukrainian National Club alley and were presented with championship trophies at the league banquet at Green Acres Inn. Pictured from left, Mike Fromel (vice president of the UNC), Joseph Curtin (sponsor), Eileen Hickey, Florence Bartley (captain), Anne McDonald, Ginny Churchill, Mary Ann Shaw and Jane Simpson. Each girl received an individual trophy.
Photo No. 4, from 1961, shows members of the UNC Traveling Bowling League ahead of the Ukrainian National Sports Rally hosted on a Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Auburn. More than 500 people were expected to attend the convention and many participated in bowling and basketball tournaments. Social events were also held. The local committee included, standing from left, Anne Bolak, Goerge Bishop, Pauline LaPay, Jack Sheftic, Ann Fallat, Johnny Sheftic, Bob McDonald, Dick Sheftic, and Mike Hlywa; seated from left, Gene Pesarchick, Marry Warren, Mike Lepak, Helen Dudek, Emil Dudek and Anne McDonald.
Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.
