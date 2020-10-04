 Skip to main content
Ormie King: Auburn legend Anne McDonald turns 101
top story
LEGENDS OF AUBURN

Ormie King: Auburn legend Anne McDonald turns 101

Ormie logo

Today’s Legend of Auburn is a terrific athlete. This young lady turned 101 years old last week and her name is Anne McDonald. Anne sent me a great collection of her treasured photos and here are a few to share with you today from her sports career. Thank you, Anne McDonald, for being a terrific Legend of Auburn!

Photo # 1 - candid photo of Columbian Rope girl's softball team.JPG

Photo No. 1 shows the Columbian Rope girls softball team — what a great candid photo!

Photo #2 - 1978 Pepsi Bowling team.JPG

Photo No. 2 is 1978 Pepsi Cola team from the Girls Commercial Bowling League, when they were honored at Cayuga Lanes at the annual league awards banquet. Team captain Anne McDonald, standing at right, accepts the trophy from Doug Crawford, Cayuga Lanes representative. Seated from left, are Kathy Blumer, Marilyn Twomey, Mary Grazasko; standing from left, Roe Cook, Robert J. Race (general manager of the Auburn Pepsi plant) and team sponsor Helen Dudek (Anne’s sister, and an amazing bowler in her own right).

Photo # 3 - 1960 - Curtin's Insurance are Top Bowlers in Girls League.JPG

Photo No. 3, from 1960, shows the Curtin's Insurance team, which won the championship of the Girls City League at the Ukrainian National Club alley and were presented with championship trophies at the league banquet at Green Acres Inn. Pictured from left, Mike Fromel (vice president of the UNC), Joseph Curtin (sponsor), Eileen Hickey, Florence Bartley (captain), Anne McDonald, Ginny Churchill, Mary Ann Shaw and Jane Simpson. Each girl received an individual trophy.

Photo # 4 - 1961 - Committee for Ukrainian Sports Rally.JPG

Photo No. 4, from 1961, shows members of the UNC Traveling Bowling League ahead of the Ukrainian National Sports Rally hosted on a Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Auburn. More than 500 people were expected to attend the convention and many participated in bowling and basketball tournaments. Social events were also held. The local committee included, standing from left, Anne Bolak, Goerge Bishop, Pauline LaPay, Jack Sheftic, Ann Fallat, Johnny Sheftic, Bob McDonald, Dick Sheftic, and Mike Hlywa; seated from left, Gene Pesarchick, Marry Warren, Mike Lepak, Helen Dudek, Emil Dudek and Anne McDonald.

Legends of Auburn: Ormie King's most recent columns

Ormie King's weekly column features the people and places that make the Auburn-area unique.

Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.

Around Auburn for Oct. 4, 2020

Happy 85th birthday to Bill Young

Happy 85th birthday to Al Lane

Happy birthday to:

  • Amy Dacey
  • Helen Delaney
  • Henry Beck
  • John Kinary
  • Donald A. Lawler
  • Fred Bogart
  • Betty Lewis
  • Lee Hill
  • Charlene Grazul
  • Betty Nolan
  • P.J. Copeland
  • Mike Petrosino
  • Marion Wezowicz
  • Gloria Cuddy
  • Rick Lesch
  • Don Weeks
  • Travis Williams
  • Charles Murphy
  • Sandy Lent
  • Debbie Leone
  • Trish Fitzgerald
  • Micki Dorsey
  • Allen Lepak
  • Betty Oropallo
  • Bruce Ross
  • Jamie Rathbone
  • Laila Cuddy
  • Dorothy Noble
  • Nancy Jackson
  • Bob Gage
  • Elsie Hoag
  • Ann Bobbett
  • Rose Marie D’Amilio
  • Larry Gauthier
  • Judy Petrosino
  • Rick Gravelding

Happy 65th anniversary to Patty and Gordon Church

Happy 50th anniversary to Patty and John Sincebaugh

Happy anniversary to:

  • Mary and Dave Mizro
  • Angie and Bob Faynor
  • Helen and Tom Driscoll
  • Carol and Dan Hlwya
  • Pauline and Ron Tucker
  • Vivian and Milt Richardson
  • June and Mike Graybill
  • Sheila and Sam Giangreco
  • Viv and Fran Balistreri

Get well wishes to:

  • Billy Woodlock
  • Billy Martin

Our condolences to the families of:

  • Liisa M. Backus
  • Kevin L. Brown
  • Anne B. "Nancy" Delaney
  • Robert Richard "Bob" Gallo
  • William P. Gates
  • Geraldine Anderson Hogan
  • Katherine T. (Hodge) Houston
  • Nancy J. Hussey
  • James Earl Johnson
  • Alan M. Kovalaskas
  • Kevin Andrew Shwaryk
  • Gary Donald (Houston) Stott
  • Elinor G. Wood
  • Leonard F. Schmidt
  • Leo P. Rafferty Jr.
  • Willis R. "Bill" Bouck
  • David A. Donahue
  • Dorothy Lilian (Burridge) Parks
  • John A. Petrosino
  • Joan O’Conner
  • Domenick "Deco" Paradise
  • Keith MacBain
  • Richard E. "Rich" Piascik

Today’s thought: The reason Mayberry was so peaceful and quiet was because nobody was married. Andy, Aunt Bea, Barney, Floyd, Howard, Goober, Gomer, Ernest T. Bass, Helen, Thelma Lou, Clara and, of course, Opie, were all single. The only married person was Otis, and he stayed drunk.

REMEMBER NOW – LOVE LIFE – CHEAT DEATH – LAUGH OFTEN!

