Today’s local Legend is one of the greatest athletes to ever come out of Seneca Falls, and his name is John Pannucci. I know that many of you will know John, as he has participated in sports here in Auburn for most of his life. Here is his story:
John was born on Jan. 12, 1935, to Ersilia and Frank Pannucci in Seneca Falls (his nephew, Dave Giusti, was born in the same house five years later). John married Diana (Stachelhaus)and they have two children, John Jr. (Margaret Nigro) and Sheila (Charles “ZB”) LaDouce. John and Margaret have Heather (16), David (14) and Elizabeth (13), all living in Seneca Falls. Sheila has two boys, Zachary and Patrick and they live in Auburn. John is the youngest of five children and is the only one living. His brother Vincent “Jim” Pannucci died at age 57. He played baseball in the Post Standard-Canadian American League. He also had three sisters: Mary Giusti, Lena Antenucci and Rose Venterea.
John attended St. Patrick’s Elementary School in Seneca Falls, and graduated high school from Mynderse Academy in 1953. He played football and was on varsity all four years as well as a letterman and captain. He was named an all-state quarterback and threw 16 touchdown passes his senior year, which still stands as a record today! He was coached under George Davis who played football at Syracuse University.
In addition, John played basketball all four years and was co-captain, as well as named to second-team Finger Lakes All Stars.
He also loved baseball, and played all four years as a pitcher/infielder. They were state champs in Class A his senior year. In his junior and senior year, John batted over .500 and won 22 games with no losses as a pitcher.
John was also president of student council. He attended Boys State his junior year, which was held at Colgate. He pitched in an all-star game and later the baseball coach at Colgate offered him a scholarship. He was all set to go there, but did not do well on the SATs and didn’t meet Colgate’s standard. His football coach, George Davis, who starred at Syracuse, wanted him to go to SU to play football and so George took his films down there. They offered John a football scholarship, and at the time there was no spring practice for football. But John’s first love was always baseball. In his sophomore year, SU initiated spring practice for football. There were only two baseball scholarships given and since John already had a scholarship to attend SU, he had to play both sports. Missing spring football practice, in order to play baseball, didn’t go over well with Ben Schwarztwalder. He graduated from SU in 1957. During his time there, he played football with Jim Brown, the former Cleveland Brown great, who John considers the greatest running back to ever play pro football. He also played with Jim Ridlon, former Dallas Cowboy defensive back and professor at Syracuse University, and Joe Krivak, who coached at Maryland, Navy and Virginia and had five of his quarterbacks make it to the NFL. John’s SU football team went to the Cotton Bowl his senior year.
He was team captain on the SU baseball team and played centerfield and third base. All the scouts said he was too small in height to make it as a pitcher. Since he could hit and play other positions, he gave up pitching in college, which he said was a big mistake! His nephew, Dave Giusti, was put in that same predicament. This is when John interceded and told Dave, stick with pitching. He did and Dave had a fantastic pitching career!
During the summers of his sophomore and junior years, John played baseball in Nova Scotia; he pitched and played the infield. On this team they had four imports (college players from the states). The rest of the team was from the area. He was ideally suited for them.
John graduated with a bachelor's degree in 1957, and joined the Marine Corps as a second lieutenant and was selected to Special Services to play baseball at Quantico, Virginia. After the service, he was signed by pro baseball scout Dewey Griggs to a professional baseball contract with the Milwaukee Braves (now the Atlanta Braves). He went to spring training and was assigned to play in the Sophomore League at Midland Texas.
John returned to Seneca Falls and became employed with John Hancock Mutual Life Insurance Co. as a marketing representative and financial consultant for 31 years. Then he went with Royce & Rosenkrans Insurance Agency and retired from there after 12 years with them.
John Pannucci started playing baseball in Auburn at the old Columbia Rope Field for the Auburn Taxi team managed by “Babe” LoCastro. His nephew, Dave Giusti, played on the same team. He also played hardball in the State League with the Waterfalls Cardinals, managed by Ange Suffredini.
He started playing softball at the Y field for Swifty’s, and later played with Slaytons, J&B Tavern, Pettigrass Construction and Snappers. He also played on the traveling team of Skyline TV that won numerous tournaments.
He played fast-pitch softball in Syracuse with Killarneys Tavern at Hopkins Park. At one point he was playing softball during the week on one league in Syracuse, one league in Auburn and hardball on Sundays in the State League. He did this for a couple of years.
John started playing softball in Auburn in 1958 and played fast-pitch until 1978. In 1978 his legs gave out (that’s the first thing that goes with ballplayers) and then went to slow-pitch in Seneca Falls until he officially retired from softball in 1985 at the age of 50.
John said it was a great honor to be inducted into the Auburn Softball Hall of Fame in 1988. He said it was one of the greatest awards he could have received in his lifetime. He said, “Of all the years that I played softball, I can honestly say that the years I played in Auburn are truly the most memorable years and ones I will never forget.”
When he finished with softball, he was bitten by the “golf bug” and has become a diehard golfer.
John retired from the insurance business and is now spending five months in Florida during the winter. After not playing any softball for 16 years he goes to Florida and finds out they have all kinds of senior softball leagues! He said you should see how some of these old timers get around!
It’s interesting how they fit players on a team. The league in his area is called The Sun and Fun League. It is comprised of six divisions, depending on your ability. Each one has try-outs to determine what division you should play on, and age is no criteria. John played in several different divisions over the past 18 years but he finally had to give up playing due to his legs. He is now managing the softball teams. Last year he had a Division 6 team, which he called “The Bad News Bears,” and he molded them into a decent team and ended up winning the league and the tournament. His park in Florida only has four teams in it: Divisions 2, 5, 6 and a ladies team. This year he has moved up to Division 2. He also umpires teams, so it keeps him pretty busy. At 84 years old he still loves his baseball.
John and Diane celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this year and said God has been good to them.
Thank you, John Pannucci, for being a great Legend of Auburn!