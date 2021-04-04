 Skip to main content
Ormie King: Auburn Legends for Easter
LEGENDS OF AUBURN

Ormie King: Auburn Legends for Easter

Here are some faded photos and wishes for everyone to have a happy Easter! — Ormie

Read the latest Legends of Auburn columns by Ormie King

Ormie King's weekly column features the people and places that make the Auburn-area unique.

Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.

Around Auburn for April 4, 2021

Happy birthday to:

Julia Wills

Jack Baraczek

Diane Kiernan

Laura Conley

Bob Pesek

Linda Day

Cammy Sherman

Ann Nardella

Elaine Harter

Regina Carnicelli

Beth Toepp

Jim Wills

Stephen Selvek

Don Chalanick

Chris Kleiber

Valerie Smith

Mary Belknap

Mike Zeller

Beth Pethybridge

William Malaysa

Carl Campagnola

Jack Cavanaugh

Antoinette Zibbon

Dave Davia

Joe Clare Jr.

Chris Miller

Freddie Herling Metroka

Roy Seamans

Nelia Westor

Margie Tomasso

Happy anniversary to:

Pat and Jim Talbot

Karol and Dan Soules

Mary Jane and Bob Enge

Dona Maria and Tim Mancini

Fr. Michael Brown ordination, 32 years

The Liars Club meets every Thursday at 8 a.m. at Ann’s Restaurant on Grant Avenue. We are a bunch of old jocks who like to share stories of the glory days, hence our name. Please join us ... everyone is welcome! Great food, great service, lots of laughs. Wear your masks. Plenty of room to social distance as we have our own area in the back thanks to Ann’s!

Just a reminder to all you folks out there: I would be happy to showcase your faded photos, and/or share a story on you, your family, your friend or any other local legend you know! Send me your story (800 words or less) and a few photos to ormie5king@gmail.com, or mail them to me at 5 Wilbur Ave. in Auburn. And I’m always happy to add in your birthday, anniversary and get well announcements (best if you can get them to me at least a week prior to the occasion). Thanks!

REMEMBER NOW – LOVE LIFE – CHEAT DEATH – LAUGH OFTEN!

