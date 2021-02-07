 Skip to main content
Ormie King: Auburn legends for Super Bowl Sunday
top story
Ormie King: Auburn legends for Super Bowl Sunday

Ormie logo

Hurrah for Super Bowl Sunday! It also means we’re that much closer to spring! We all would have loved to see Buffalo in the game, but nonetheless, they sure had a great season! I hope everyone is able to hunker down with your favorite snacks and enjoy a good game. In honor of the day, here are a few photos of our own football stars from days gone by. We also have some names for you now to go with the Auburn majorettes photo from last week. Enjoy!

Photo # 1 - Dave Kuncio - All-state AHS and Mount Carmel star player.JPG

Photo No. 1 is Dave Kuncio, an all-state AHS and Mount Carmel star player.

Photo # 2 - Mike Nozzolio - after a hard fought game against Navy when he played for Cornell.JPG

Photo No. 2 shows Mike Nozzolio after a hard-fought game against Navy when he played for Cornell.

Photo # 3 - 1948 - Bill Curtin & Frank Ruggerio.JPG

Photo No. 3, from 1948, shows Bill Curtin and Frank Ruggerio.

Photo # 4 - 1958 - Tom & Jerry Cuff.JPG

Photo No. 4 is from 1958, and it's showing Tom and Jerry Cuff.

Photo # 5 - 1966 Central High Majorettes.JPG

Photo No. 5 is the 1966 Central High Majorettes: Front row from left, Carol Maher, Debbie Lennox, Ann Sathre; back row from left, Susan Kowal, Barbara Connors, Pat Jones, Chris Catalano, Kathy Iannone.

Ormie King's most recent Legends of Auburn columns

Ormie King's weekly column features the people and places that make the Auburn-area unique.

Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.

Around Auburn for Feb. 7, 2021

Happy birthday to:

  • Liza Kelly
  • Scott Maxwell
  • Lillian Sperduti
  • Dixie Werner Weber
  • Marcia Walsh
  • Mary Jo Fennessy
  • Mary Maggio
  • Marcia McGee
  • Barb Collard
  • Gwen Plish
  • Tom Kirkwood
  • Paul Kleiber Jr.
  • Jim Napoli
  • Carol McNeil
  • Sharon Penafeather
  • Mary Ann Martin
  • Mary Giannino
  • Bonnie McGuire
  • Brian Petrosino
  • Helen Casey
  • Jeanne Ricci
  • Ted Ball
  • Joyce Kreydatus
  • Jim Farrington
  • Deb French
  • Linda McCarthy
  • Dan Charles
  • Karen Brown
  • Paul Schneider
  • Shirley Mallon
  • Pamela Sroka
  • Liz Ricci
  • Jerry Nolan
  • Barb Deacon

Happy anniversary to:

  • Marilyn and Louie Proulx
  • Jeanne and Bill Burns
  • Cathy and Vince Ianonne
  • Christine and Mike Helas
  • Dorothy and Dick Dickman

Our condolences to the families of:

  • William "Gunner" Reilley
  • Theresa Marie Odrzywolski
  • Harold E. Morse Jr. Ph.D.
  • Rosemarie Pierleoni
  • Stanley E. Staring
  • Howard Cuddeback
  • James Herbert "Herb" Stevenson
  • George J. Panek
  • Rose Bellomo Myers
  • Edwin E. Mack
  • Cassidy Beardsley
  • Barbara J. Hedger
  • James E. "Gumpy" Kinney
  • Irene Bandas Bashta
  • Patricia Carol (Wooten) Shenk
  • James R. Lundy
  • Bruce L. Brayton
  • Alberta R. "Birdie" Geiger
  • Joseph A. Jerome

Today’s thought: I hope the weather is good tomorrow for my trip to the Backyard. I’m getting tired of the Living Room. — John Noz

NOTICE: The Liar’s Club meets every Thursday at 8 a.m. at Ann’s Restaurant on Grant Avenue. We are a bunch of old jocks who like to share stories of the glory days, hence our name. Please join us ... everyone is welcome! Great food, great service, lots of laughs. Wear your masks. Plenty of room to social distance as we have our own area in the back thanks to Ann’s!

Just a reminder to all you folks out there: I would be happy to showcase your faded photos, and/or share a story on you, your family, your friend or any other local legend you know! Send me your story (800 words or less) and a few photos to ormie5king@gmail.com, or mail them to me at 5 Wilbur Ave. in Auburn. And I’m always happy to add in your birthday, anniversary and get well announcements (best if you can get them to me at least a week prior to the occasion). Thanks!

REMEMBER NOW – LOVE LIFE – CHEAT DEATH – LAUGH OFTEN!

