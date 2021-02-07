Ormie King: Auburn legends for Super Bowl Sunday

Hurrah for Super Bowl Sunday! It also means we’re that much closer to spring! We all would have loved to see Buffalo in the game, but nonetheless, they sure had a great season! I hope everyone is able to hunker down with your favorite snacks and enjoy a good game. In honor of the day, here are a few photos of our own football stars from days gone by. We also have some names for you now to go with the Auburn majorettes photo from last week. Enjoy!
Photo No. 1 is Dave Kuncio, an all-state AHS and Mount Carmel star player.
Photo No. 2 shows Mike Nozzolio after a hard-fought game against Navy when he played for Cornell.
Photo No. 3, from 1948, shows Bill Curtin and Frank Ruggerio.
Photo No. 4 is from 1958, and it's showing Tom and Jerry Cuff.
Photo No. 5 is the 1966 Central High Majorettes: Front row from left, Carol Maher, Debbie Lennox, Ann Sathre; back row from left, Susan Kowal, Barbara Connors, Pat Jones, Chris Catalano, Kathy Iannone.
Ormie King's most recent Legends of Auburn columns
Ormie King's weekly column features the people and places that make the Auburn-area unique.
Here are some faded photos for you to enjoy! Every one of them is a Legend of Auburn!
We sure have had some great weekends of football to enjoy lately, and a few more yet to come! Hope everyone relaxes and enjoys some good games…
Tomorrow is Martin Luther King Day, and in honor of this great man, I would like to share with you today some of his most famous words. We sur…
Today I have five terrific photos to share with you of our community's beloved Auburn Schine’s Theater. Enjoy! Hopefully one day it will Schin…
Happy New Year! Here’s to all good things in 2021! Today I have some local baseball clippings to share of some legendary Auburn players. I rec…
Children love Christmas, and what could be a happier sight than the Christmas cards we receive from the little ones we know, and to see how mu…
Today I have one photo and one story for you. The photo is a beauty from the 1940s and shows some happy Auburnians ringing the Christmas bell …
Here are a few stories and photos from Christmases gone by. I hope you enjoy them.
I recently received this very nice letter and photos and thought I would share them with you. I know that so many of you will remember Doug Sh…
Today’s story is a great one and it comes to us from Susan (Morabito) Rusinko. Thanks so much, Sue, and all of the Morabito family for being t…
Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.