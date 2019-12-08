Today’s story is about someone who has been a very active member of our community for 50 years and his name is Mike Ricci. Most recently you may recall that he wrote a column for The Citizen for several years called Watch your Language. And last year he wrote a book about baseball history called "The Greatest Game: Our Lifelong Romance with Baseball." He decided to write this book in an effort to help pay for his wife’s medical expenses when she was stricken with cancer in 2015. Thankfully, Pat is still here and fighting courageously! I worked with her at the Holy Family Clothes Closet and she is a great lady!
This year Mike has published a second edition of that book, which not only brought the book up to date, but also added a 58-page index so that readers can easily look up specific pages about baseball people, places and items of interest. It has been recently released at Amazon.com/Books. Mike is hoping that many members of our community will buy this second edition. These books make great Christmas gifts!
The book now spans baseball history from 1850 until September 2019, and has a new brown cover, instead of a green one like the original, surrounding a picture of Babe Ruth teaching two children how to play baseball.
"The Greatest Game" follows how baseball grew from a simple boys’ game into a billion-dollar industry, and includes mini biographies of great players like Hoss Radbourn, Joe DiMaggio, Ruth, Don Larsen and Jackie Robinson. It also covers topics like the evolution of the rules of the game, the formation of the players’ union, Robinson leading the way for players of color to join Major League Baseball, and more. Each year of the World Series and hall of fame inductions are also covered.
Mike’s interest in baseball began in 1947 and even continues to this day, in the December of his life. He began a career in baseball umpiring in 1952, which lasted for 53 years, until 2005, and ended only due to a shoulder injury from a foul ball. In 1974, he formed a local umpires group to umpire the Babe Ruth games that year. The following year he started the Kid’s Sandlot Baseball League for both boys and girls, which was in operation for 35 years, until 2010. He later started the Boys and Girls League, which was for children ages 8-12. After he left that league in 1979, the board changed the age grouping to 5- through 8-year-olds and that league has played for 41 seasons.
Mike shifted gears in 1989 to form the Auburn Spelling Bee, and later expanded it to include spellers from all over the state, calling it The New York Spelling Bee. He retired in 2001, and the spelling bee continued for six more years after that. Others will remember Mike as he also served as a Boy Scout Cubmaster for four years in the 1980s.
Thanks, Mike, for all your contributions to our community, and for being a great Legend of Auburn! We will look to purchase your books on Amazon.com, and copies of the book covers are shown here today.
Ormie King's weekly column features the people and places that make the Auburn-area unique.