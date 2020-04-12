Ormie King: Auburn's Bob Hendershot is a legend

Happy Easter everyone! I hope you are all staying safe and hunkered down at home!
Today I have for you an article that I wrote, which was first published in 2011, about one of the greatest athletes to ever come out of Auburn, and his name is Bob Hendershot. Anyone who lived in Auburn during the 1970s will remember Bob. His story bears repeating, and is most fitting since today is his birthday! Happy Birthday, Bobby Hendershot, and thank you for being a GREAT Legend of Auburn!
When Auburn's old-timers get together and discuss who are some of Auburn's great all-around athletes, most certainly the name of Bob Hendershot will come up. What about today's legend of Auburn?
Bob Hendershot was born April 12, 1958. His mom, Pat, was a nurse’s aide at Auburn Memorial Hospital and worked at Sagar’s Drug Store. His dad, Ray, was a truck driver, who has passed away. Bob has a brother, Ray Jr., pictured here today, who also was a fine athlete.
Today, Bob lives in Clyde with his wife, Debbie, and their children, Ryan, Rachel and Jessica.
Bob always was involved in and loved sports. He started playing freshman football in the eighth grade and junior varsity baseball in the ninth grade. By the time he got to the 10th grade, he was playing varsity football, baseball and basketball.
In the 11th grade, he made first-team All-CNY in football and third team All-Upstate. His brother, Ray, was the first-team quarterback on the All-CNY team. Auburn’s football team was ranked fifth in the state. In basketball, Bob was the starting point guard and averaged 18 points a game and made All-CNY. He was the third-leading scorer in the league behind Marty Head, of CBA, who went on to Syracuse University, and John Kobar, of Bishop Ludden, who went on to Wichita State. In baseball, he made All-CNY as a pitcher and was selected a high school All-American.
In the 12th grade, Bob was first-team All-CNY as a quarterback; first-team All-Area quarterback; and second team All-Upstate. Auburn ranked No. 3 in the state as Bob passed 104 times, completing 55 for 859 yards. He was selected player of the week vs. Corcoran, and his good friends Greg Atkinson and Scott Clifford were the top two receivers in the league. Between Bob and Ray Hendershot at quarterback, Auburn had 24 straight wins.
Bob enjoyed many highlights in his athletic career. Among them was a basketball game in which Auburn was down 19 points against Fowler with 3:15 left to play. The Maroons rallied to win it, with Carl Woodard scoring 32 points and Bob throwing in 31.
In 1976, here is partially what Bud Poliquin, of The Post-Standard, wrote about Hendershot: “Let’s get one thing perfectly clear before getting too far into this thing. Auburn High School’s Bobby Hendershot is neither the second coming of Jack Armstrong nor the reincarnation of Wally Cleaver. He can’t walk on water, he can’t pull a rabbit out of his hat and don’t be silly, now, he can’t leap tall buildings in a single bound.
“But what Bobby Hendershot is, and what he can do is simple, so without any unnecessary word-mincing, consider the following two facts – Hendershot is: (A) the best high school senior athlete in Central New York, and he can: (B) throw a football, shoot a basketball and pitch a baseball better than any one single 17-year-old you can name. And, if you’re looking for a (C) (another quality), you wouldn’t be too far off by calling him the toughest kid on the block.
“Ah, yes. Baseball. If you like power pitchers, you’ll love Hendershot because, as the players say, he can really bring it. He’s done Koufaxian things like fire a no-hit, 17 strike-out shutout against Nottingham a year ago while more recently he struck out 17 Gaelic Knights in a 14-inning loss to Bishop Ludden.
“But the absolute most mind-blowing thing that the kid has ever done on the mound is the job he did on Christian Brothers Academy last Saturday night. In that game, he struck out 20 Brothers batters in seven innings to prompt CBA coach Tom Petroff to say, 'That was the most unbelievable thing I’ve ever seen as a coach.'"
After high school, Bob became the quarterback for Iowa Central College. He had well over 600 yards passing in the first five games and scored two running touchdowns, as well. He also pitched for the baseball team there and set the school’s record picking off runners at first base with a total of 23 in one season and 43 for his career. He was selected the team’s MVP and their record was 23-9, the best in school’s history.
In 1982, Bobby signed to play with the Utica Blue Sox of the New York-Pebb League, which was owned by comic actor Bill Murray. Bob hit 26 home runs in two years, and in 1983, the Blue Sox became league champs. Bob also hit three home runs in one game against the Auburn Astros.
In 1984, Bob became a member of the Atlanta Braves organization and he was a three-year member of the Professional Players Association.
From 1983 to 1986, Bob was an assistant coach at the University of Montevallo in Alabama. From 1987 to 1988, he did the same at Jacksonville State University. Bob also has coached at Auburn High, Union Springs and Clyde-Savannah, and he has taught at West Middle, Union Springs, Newark and Lyons. Today, he is a carpenter with Park Lane Construction in Clyde.
Bob ranks right up there as one of Auburn's finest athletes, ever. Thank you, Bob Hendershot, for being a true Legend of Auburn!
