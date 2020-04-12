Ormie King: Auburn's Bob Hendershot is a legend

“But what Bobby Hendershot is, and what he can do is simple, so without any unnecessary word-mincing, consider the following two facts – Hendershot is: (A) the best high school senior athlete in Central New York, and he can: (B) throw a football, shoot a basketball and pitch a baseball better than any one single 17-year-old you can name. And, if you’re looking for a (C) (another quality), you wouldn’t be too far off by calling him the toughest kid on the block.

“Ah, yes. Baseball. If you like power pitchers, you’ll love Hendershot because, as the players say, he can really bring it. He’s done Koufaxian things like fire a no-hit, 17 strike-out shutout against Nottingham a year ago while more recently he struck out 17 Gaelic Knights in a 14-inning loss to Bishop Ludden.

“But the absolute most mind-blowing thing that the kid has ever done on the mound is the job he did on Christian Brothers Academy last Saturday night. In that game, he struck out 20 Brothers batters in seven innings to prompt CBA coach Tom Petroff to say, 'That was the most unbelievable thing I’ve ever seen as a coach.'"