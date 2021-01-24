 Skip to main content
Ormie King: Auburn's fantastic football memories
top story
LEGENDS OF AUBURN

Ormie King: Auburn's fantastic football memories

Ormie logo

We sure have had some great weekends of football to enjoy lately, and a few more yet to come! Hope everyone relaxes and enjoys some good games today. Here are a few of our own local football Legends!

Photo # 1 - 1975 - Crocky Nangle.JPG

Photo No. 1 comes from 1975 and it's showing David "Crocky" Nangle, one of Auburn High’s finest running backs. Today we all know his as Dr. Nangle, a terrific dentist here in town.

Photo # 2 - 1977 - Bob Gallager Jr_.JPG

Photo No. 2 is from 1977, showing Bob Gallager Jr. along with his dad, Bob Sr., as he signs on to play with Temple University. Both such great guys!

Photo # 3 - 2003 - Dr. Tamela Ray.JPG

Photo No. 3 shows Dr. Tamela Ray, left, Auburn High’s athletic director, in 2003 playing semi-pro football with the Syracuse Sting. Clearly ahead of her time as today we now have female kickers in games.

Photo #4 2006 NYS championship team.jpg

Photo No. 4 is from 2006, with Brandon Tape, Quendall Ellison and Ray Richardson, a few members of the AHS 2006 football team state champions, receiving their rings from state Sen. Mike Nozzolio. Who could ever forget that excitement!

Enjoy Ormie King's latest Legends of Auburn columns

Ormie King's weekly column features the people and places that make the Auburn-area unique.

Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.

Around Auburn for Jan. 24, 2021

Happy birthday to:

  • Chris Courtney
  • Trudy Colbert
  • Debbie Pinckney
  • Bill Guyle
  • Kevin Stechuchak
  • Charles Dickinson
  • Bev Germano
  • John Klink
  • Kaitlyn Rourke
  • Lisa Middleton
  • Ellen Besner
  • Quinn Riley Dugan
  • Helen Besner
  • John Usowski
  • Lynne Hesse
  • Dan Colella
  • Virginia Seneca
  • Bill Shorey Sr.
  • Tom Giltner
  • Lorraine Quinn
  • Andrew Marinelli
  • Angela Bergan
  • Mary McCarthy
  • Jack Burns
  • Jessica Dudek
  • Bill Clark
  • Mary DeCaro
  • Ann Onori
  • Jackie and Julie Aversa
  • Anne Gormely Fessenden
  • Kathy Ball
  • Helen Conti
  • Bob Coleman
  • Bill Brahney
  • Alex Lepak
  • Joseph Soccio
  • Pat Crawford
  • Alice Patti
  • Tim Ricci
  • Nick Rabuano

Happy 70th anniversary to Helen and Allen Miskell

Happy anniversary to:

  • Janet and Gary Rhodes
  • Kathy and Brian MacDavitt

Get well wishes to Tom Church

Our condolences to the families of:

  • Sharon J. Phillips
  • Michael Kuczek
  • Ralph E. Merola
  • Louis P. Contigulia
  • Rosalie M. Contrera
  • Constance "Connie" Cuddy
  • Caroline Antionette Nedza
  • Helen K. McKellop
  • Anne M. Thompson
  • Reta Young Sroka
  • James R. Talbot
  • LouAnn Savarese Updike
  • David E. Chase
  • Alfreda (Knapp) Drew
  • Agostino J. Ventura
  • Cody Allen Gallup Lupo
  • Gloria C. Turosz
  • Frank Kimak
  • Robert Willima Elkovitch
  • Robert A. Brenner
  • Leila Rose Marie Taglialatela Brewer
  • Jean Marie Brush
  • Shirley Ann Chapman
  • Paul R. "Bob" Coleman
  • Anne L. Comstock
  • Eleanor Conran

Today’s thought: I’m a multi-tasker. I can listen, ignore and forget all at the same time. — John Noz!

NOTICE: The Liar’s Club meets every Thursday at 8 a.m. at Ann’s Restaurant on Grant Avenue. We are a bunch of old jocks who like to share stories of the glory days, hence our name. Please join us ... everyone is welcome! Great food, great service, lots of laughs. Wear your masks. Plenty of room to social distance as we have our own area in the back thanks to Ann’s!

Just a reminder to all you folks out there: I would be happy to showcase your faded photos, and/or share a story on you, your family, your friend or any other local legend you know! Send me your story (800 words or less) and a few photos to ormie5king@gmail.com, or mail them to me at 5 Wilbur Ave. in Auburn. And I’m always happy to add in your birthday, anniversary and get well announcements (best if you can get them to me at least a week prior to the occasion). Thanks!

REMEMBER NOW – LOVE LIFE – CHEAT DEATH – LAUGH OFTEN!

