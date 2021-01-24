Ormie King: Auburn's fantastic football memories

We sure have had some great weekends of football to enjoy lately, and a few more yet to come! Hope everyone relaxes and enjoys some good games today. Here are a few of our own local football Legends!

Photo No. 1 comes from 1975 and it's showing David "Crocky" Nangle, one of Auburn High’s finest running backs. Today we all know his as Dr. Nangle, a terrific dentist here in town.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Photo No. 2 is from 1977, showing Bob Gallager Jr. along with his dad, Bob Sr., as he signs on to play with Temple University. Both such great guys!

Photo No. 3 shows Dr. Tamela Ray, left, Auburn High’s athletic director, in 2003 playing semi-pro football with the Syracuse Sting. Clearly ahead of her time as today we now have female kickers in games.

Photo No. 4 is from 2006, with Brandon Tape, Quendall Ellison and Ray Richardson, a few members of the AHS 2006 football team state champions, receiving their rings from state Sen. Mike Nozzolio. Who could ever forget that excitement!

Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1