 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ormie King: Auburn's had some legendary bartenders
top story
LEGENDS OF AUBURN

Ormie King: Auburn's had some legendary bartenders

{{featured_button_text}}
Ormie logo

With all that is happening in our world today, I’m sure we could all use a good stiff drink right about now! Today we have some photos of some legendary Auburn bartenders that have served us well!

Photo # 1 - DJ Fulton & Pearshape Hickey.JPG

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Photo # 2 - Jim Muldoon.JPG
Photo # 3 - Bill Kufs.JPG
Photo # 4 - Connie Daloia.JPG

Legends of Auburn: Ormie King's most recent columns

Ormie King's weekly column features the people and places that make the Auburn-area unique.

Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.

Around Auburn for Nov. 1, 2020

Happy Birthday to:

  • Lois Hole
  • Earl Ward
  • Shelly Courtney
  • Terry Bennett
  • Jean Redmond
  • Marge Szakalski
  • Linda Tesoro
  • Taylor Mizro
  • Marsha Beacon
  • Ron DeChick
  • Thomas Jones
  • Ann Hawelka
  • Scottney DeJoy
  • Jacob Barr
  • Bruce Wolniak
  • Bill Galloway
  • Betty Weeks
  • Steve Bonilla
  • Kathy Naumann
  • Karen Schmidt
  • Harper Jane Coley
  • Nicholas Mott
  • Carter Mizro

Happy 30th Anniversary to Susan and Roland Beck

Happy Anniversary to:

  • Margie and Jack Palombella
  • Maxine and Dave Mamuscia
  • Kathy and Dave Kreydatus

Our condolences to the families of:

  • Anna M. Mawson
  • Joan M. Smith
  • Evelyn V. Searing
  • Melissa A Sheils
  • David G. Hester
  • Michael J. Adamus
  • Mary E. ‘Mimi’ Hewitt
  • Peter C. Basile
  • William Robert Smith
  • Stephen J. Pelton
  • Daryl Wilbur ‘Bud’ Peck
  • Carol O’Leary
  • James P. Mironti
  • Helen R. Graney
  • Rosamund Beatrix Moore Lovenduski

Today’s thought: I was so bored I called Jake from State Farm just to talk to someone. He asked me what I was wearing. — John Noz

REMEMBER NOW – LOVE LIFE – CHEAT DEATH – LAUGH OFTEN!

PS: DON'T FORGET TO VOTE!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Onondaga County executive on new daily record for COVID-19 cases

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News