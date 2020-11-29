Ormie King: Back in time with Auburn's legendary Morabito family

We grew up on Park Avenue. My parents, Joe and Rita Morabito, had 10 children. Our father ran a pretty tight ship when we were growing up. Our father was a plumber, our mom a homemaker. They raised 10 children. Five boys, five girls: Larry, Chris, Terry, Joe, Michele, Patricia, Susan, Michael, Nancy, Melissa. Normally, we gather at our parents home for Sunday dinner, and all the holidays. Our family has more than tripled in size, we’re loud, and crazy, with lots of love and laughter. Larry and Terry live out of town; the other eight us live in Auburn. Sadly, our father passed away in 2014. But we are so blessed to have our beautiful 91 year old mom.

Growing up we loved being outside, but I think our mom loved it more. We lived at Lincoln Playground. Lifelong friendships were formed at Lincoln Playground. I think some of the best athletes spent their summers at Lincoln. We would get up early do our chores and head to Lincoln. We didn't have cell phones. We would knock on doors to see who wanted to come out and play. Most days you could find us at Lincoln. But you had to get there early as ball teams were picked. Our summers were spent playing baseball, basketball, tether ball, kick ball, riding bikes and swimming in Owasco Lake. We played jacks, and made boondoggles. We played hot box in the road, baseball in the back yard, our mom even took a swing. She was most likely out back hanging laundry. We came home in time for dinner and went right back out. We played manhunt when it got dark. We didn't lock our doors. We slept on the front porch in the heat of summer. We raided gardens and actually ate the vegetables. (Mr. Valentino grew the biggest and sweetest peppers). We even dressed up and held our own little Park Avenue parade. In the winter, the city of Auburn would flood the ball field and make it an ice skating rink. I remember putting ice skates on in our kitchen and walking down to Lincoln to ice skate. Yep you read that right, walking in ice skates. Those were the days, my friends.