Ormie King: Back in time with Auburn's legendary Morabito family

Today’s story is a great one and it comes to us from Susan (Morabito) Rusinko. Thanks so much, Sue, and all of the Morabito family for being truly Legends of Auburn!
I ran into Mr. and Mrs. King while getting my haircut in May 2019. Mr. King asked me to write an article. A long year later, here it is:
A little slice of our wonderful childhood.
We grew up on Park Avenue. My parents, Joe and Rita Morabito, had 10 children. Our father ran a pretty tight ship when we were growing up. Our father was a plumber, our mom a homemaker. They raised 10 children. Five boys, five girls: Larry, Chris, Terry, Joe, Michele, Patricia, Susan, Michael, Nancy, Melissa. Normally, we gather at our parents home for Sunday dinner, and all the holidays. Our family has more than tripled in size, we’re loud, and crazy, with lots of love and laughter. Larry and Terry live out of town; the other eight us live in Auburn. Sadly, our father passed away in 2014. But we are so blessed to have our beautiful 91 year old mom.
Growing up we loved being outside, but I think our mom loved it more. We lived at Lincoln Playground. Lifelong friendships were formed at Lincoln Playground. I think some of the best athletes spent their summers at Lincoln. We would get up early do our chores and head to Lincoln. We didn't have cell phones. We would knock on doors to see who wanted to come out and play. Most days you could find us at Lincoln. But you had to get there early as ball teams were picked. Our summers were spent playing baseball, basketball, tether ball, kick ball, riding bikes and swimming in Owasco Lake. We played jacks, and made boondoggles. We played hot box in the road, baseball in the back yard, our mom even took a swing. She was most likely out back hanging laundry. We came home in time for dinner and went right back out. We played manhunt when it got dark. We didn't lock our doors. We slept on the front porch in the heat of summer. We raided gardens and actually ate the vegetables. (Mr. Valentino grew the biggest and sweetest peppers). We even dressed up and held our own little Park Avenue parade. In the winter, the city of Auburn would flood the ball field and make it an ice skating rink. I remember putting ice skates on in our kitchen and walking down to Lincoln to ice skate. Yep you read that right, walking in ice skates. Those were the days, my friends.
Our neighborhood had children in just about every home. Our parents said they didn’t mind having other kids over, as they always knew where we were. In my opinion Park Avenue was the best neighborhood in Auburn. Just to name a few of our neighbors: Beer, Farrington, Taggerty, Sigona, Lepak, Fronczak, Montgomery, Powers, Harmon, Barbagallo, Hawley, Berwind, Wilson, Palega, Mills, Russell, Lieger, Zimmer, Cambra, Holmes Dairy, "The College Girls," Day, Stebbins, Rhodes, Lewis, Sliss, Armatage, Kelly, Skinkle, Davis, Leonti, Boedicker, McCormick, May, Reardon, Tehan, Douglas, Wojnar. That was just Park Avenue. Peacock Street, Nelson Street, Cady Street, Fulton Street, Lansing Street, Liberty Street, Curtis Place, North Park. More kids, all playing at Lincoln Playground. Cool, Emperato, Spears, Bennett, Guinnup, Daddabbo, Wasilinko, Plish, Kenny, Bruton, Pagano, Schleighi, Casper, King, Nolan, Rusinko, Lawler, Conway, Sarnicola, Sargent, Twomey, Burns, Shorey, Gleason, DeChick, Riordan, Ciampi, Dumont, Leja, DelFavero. I am sure there are many more names I have forgotten. Most of these fine people we still call friends.
I know 2020 has been a very difficult year. But I must say this past summer brought me back to our childhood. To see children outside playing. Playing at playgrounds, outside riding bikes, roller skating, and once again swimming in Owasco Lake.
It certainly reminds me of a simpler time. I often think of all the wonderful people we were lucky enough to grow up with.
I have wonderful childhood memories and a lifetime of great friendships.
Every one of you are a legend in my book.
— Susan (Morabito) Rusinko
