Today’s story is a great one and comes to us from Sharon Mills. Thanks, Sharon!
Every so often, you come across a life so extraordinary that you want to share the story. Vernon Blumer has a story like this: a tale of love spanning generations, a tale of notable “firsts,” a tale of service to community and devotion to family. I would like to share his story.
Vernon was born in 1921 in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the second child of Clarence Blumer Sr. and Helen Van Buskirk Blumer. The family eventually grew to a total of seven children. After the family moved back to New York, Vernon attended Jordan High School, where he met the love of his life, Catherine “Kate” Sobles. They married in 1941. Vernon and Kate returned to Jordan after living in Batavia, establishing Ka-Vern Farms and continuing the Blumer family farming tradition that now spans five generations. He “retired” in 1985, but as anyone who knows a farmer will tell you, he didn’t stop working. He continued to work the fields and keep bookwork for many years, finally stopping for good at age 93.
Early farm life was very different from the large farms known today. Vernon started in 1947 with just 25 cows. Farm plans were almost derailed when Vernon and his brother (who was also a farmer) were called up for physicals during World War II. However, they were later excluded from service after the decision was made to not displace any more farmers. This does not mean that the farm was insulated from the effects of World War II; on the contrary, the farm received 10 to 12 German prisoners of war to work in the fields. While initially brought to the farm by an armed guard during the week to work, many POWS started requesting to come on the weekends as well, due to the hospitality and hot meals received. After a measure of trust was established, Kate would often pick the POWs up and drive them to farm herself. When their eldest son, Jerry, finished college, he returned home to create a partnership with his father and increase the herd to 50 cows. Ka-Vern Farms later went on to install one of the first milking parlors in Cayuga County. The farm has expanded multiple times over the years, adding two grandsons who are now assisting Jerry to manage a 550-cow herd. I can’t imagine that Vernon would have even considered this a possibility back in 1947 when he was farming with horses, but this shows how far advances in farming have come in 70 years.
Vernon was by no means “all work and no play,” as he participated in — and even initiated — many leisure activities in the Weedsport area over the years. Vernon started the first mixed doubles bowling league in Cayuga County in 1953 at Zimmer Lanes. He served as the both the president and secretary of the league throughout the years. The Sunday Night Couples Bowling League relocated to Rainbow Lanes in the 1960s, where it is still in operation. In carrying on the family tradition of bowling, Vernon’s great-nephew is the current secretary. Vernon only recently gave up bowling, after participating in several senior leagues. However, his bowling achievements over the year include an average which reached 190 at times, as well as his long-time membership in the 700 Club.
In addition to bowling, Vernon enjoyed cards. He and Kate played in a local pinochle league for over 40 years and more recently in a pitch league. The couple also enjoyed traveling. Trips included Hawaii, Australia and New Zealand, Alaska, several European countries, road trips throughout the country, and multiple cruises. They wintered in Florida for 23 years in Ponderosa Park until traveling became more difficult. He also enjoyed playing golf, which he started in his late 50s. His first (and only!) hole in one was achieved in Florida on his 70th birthday. I am sure it was a birthday present to be remembered and retold about in many stories.
Vernon exemplified a life of service as well. He served on the Cato Town Board for 12 years and the Weedsport school board for seven. He also participated in the Cayuga County Farm Bureau and served as director and vice president of the Farm Credit Association for nine years. He was a member of the United Methodist Church of Weedsport for over 60 years.
However, anyone who knows Vernon and Kate will know that their greatest accomplishment is their family. Together their raised five children, who went on to provide them with 15 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren. It is not unusual for holiday gatherings to include 60 or more people, as many family members still live locally. Vernon celebrated his family; for 85 years, he never missed a gathering of the VanBuskirk Family Reunion held in August. Vernon and Kate celebrated their 78th wedding anniversary this year in July and continue to be a shining example of love and devotion to their family. A story such as his deserves to be shared and honored.
Thank you, Vernon and Kate, for being terrific Legends of Cayuga County!