I hope everyone had a real nice Thanksgiving, filled with family and friends and all the stuffing and mashed potatoes you could want! And now the first weekend of the Christmas season is already upon us!
Today’s photos are a reminder of just how lucky we are.
The first is a photo from the ghost of Christmas past and reminds us of how downtown looked at Christmas time in the 1950s. Who could forget those lights that hung all the way across the street? They were fantastic.
The second photo is from the ghost of Christmas present and depicts the tree lighting ceremony in front of city hall. It’s quite a wonderful tradition after the annual holiday parade. We attended with our cousins from California one year when they were visiting, and coming from a big city, they were quite moved by the warmth and charm of the event with everyone singing around the tree, and how everyone seemed to know one another. They said they felt like they were in a movie!
And what a beautiful job everyone did decorating downtown this year, too. The lighted wreaths on our old fashioned lamp posts look so great! And with all the theater, entertainment, restaurants, pubs and events happening downtown these days, I’m sure the ghost of Christmas yet to come has all good things in store for our little city as we all continue to work together for its betterment. Yes, we all have a lot to be thankful for!
Ormie King's weekly column features the people and places that make the Auburn-area unique.