Ormie King: Educator Mark Secaur is a notable legend

Today’s Legend of Auburn is a great one, and he is Dr. Mark Secaur. Mark’s path in life has been that of an educator, community leader, husband and dad, and if he’s anything like his father, I’m sure he’s great in all of those roles. His mom and dad are Jerry and Liz Secaur of Auburn. I have a terrific news release to share with you, detailing Mark’s latest accomplishments, but first, a few notes about his connection to Auburn.

Mark grew up in Auburn, attending Blessed Trinity School, and he graduated from Auburn High in 1987. He commented with a wink that he always loved sports, but he was never the athlete that his father was. Mark and his family live in the Long Island area, and they try to get home here to Auburn as much as possible. They haven’t been home since February due to COVID19, but now that some restrictions have been lifted, they can’t wait to spend a week on Owasco Lake in August with Mark’s parents, Jerry & Liz. Mark said, “I have great memories of Auburn and good times with good friends. It’s always great to see them when I come home, and just like everybody else, it's usually at Wegmans!”