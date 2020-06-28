Ormie King: Educator Mark Secaur is a notable legend

Today’s Legend of Auburn is a great one, and he is Dr. Mark Secaur. Mark’s path in life has been that of an educator, community leader, husband and dad, and if he’s anything like his father, I’m sure he’s great in all of those roles. His mom and dad are Jerry and Liz Secaur of Auburn. I have a terrific news release to share with you, detailing Mark’s latest accomplishments, but first, a few notes about his connection to Auburn.
Mark grew up in Auburn, attending Blessed Trinity School, and he graduated from Auburn High in 1987. He commented with a wink that he always loved sports, but he was never the athlete that his father was. Mark and his family live in the Long Island area, and they try to get home here to Auburn as much as possible. They haven’t been home since February due to COVID19, but now that some restrictions have been lifted, they can’t wait to spend a week on Owasco Lake in August with Mark’s parents, Jerry & Liz. Mark said, “I have great memories of Auburn and good times with good friends. It’s always great to see them when I come home, and just like everybody else, it's usually at Wegmans!”
Dr. Mark Secaur named the next superintendent of Smithtown CSD
Russell Stewart to remain as interim superintendent during transition
Following a nearly year-long search, the Smithtown Central School District has found its next leader. At the June 4 Board of Education meeting, veteran educator Dr. Mark Secaur was announced as the next superintendent of schools.
Due to COVID-19 and the extended school closure temporarily derailing the district’s long- and short-term goals, Dr. Secaur will begin his tenure on July 1, 2020 as deputy superintendent and work directly with interim Superintendent Russell Stewart. Mr. Stewart will remain with the district as interim superintendent for up to one year to ensure a successful transition. Together with the Board of Education, Dr. Secaur and Mr. Stewart will work to restructure the current Smithtown Central School District administration model, consolidate positions, and create a structure that is educationally sound and fiscally efficient.
“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Secaur to our district,” said Michael Saidens, Smithtown’s board of education vice president. “His years of educational and administrative leadership will be a tremendous resource as we enter the next chapter of our school district. We are also grateful to Mr. Stewart for remaining part of our team as we navigate our reopening and restructuring. This is a very important time, and we are lucky to have two exceptional educators leading us into the future.”
Dr. Secaur joins Smithtown from the Hewlett-Woodmere Public Schools, where he has worked since 2013, currently as deputy superintendent and previously as assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction. Prior to Hewlett-Woodmere, Dr. Secaur worked in the Oceanside School District as principal and associate principal of Oceanside High School. He began his educational career as a teacher of special education for the New York City Department of Education.
“I am very excited to be appointed the next superintendent of the Smithtown Central School District,” Dr. Secaur said. “I applaud the Board of Education for their forward-thinking and long view approach to navigating this important transition, which I believe will benefit all stakeholders. It is now my job to make sure their faith in me is well-founded and I uphold my commitment to the Smithtown school community.”
Dr. Secaur holds a doctorate in instructional leadership from St. John’s University, a Master of Science in education and an advanced certificate in school administration in supervision from Brooklyn College, and a Bachelor of Arts from SUNY Geneseo. Additionally, he has served in leadership roles for a number of professional organizations, including vice president of the New York State Association of Supervision and Curriculum Development and president of the Long Island Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development.
Thank you Dr. Mark Secaur and family for being terrific Legends of Auburn!
Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.
