Ormie King: Enjoy some Auburn-area fishing memories
Ormie King: Enjoy some Auburn-area fishing memories

Ormie logo

Well, at least fishing is one of the things people can still enjoy during this time of social distancing. Here are some photos of some legendary Auburn fishermen!

Photo # 1 - Cimpis

Photo No. 1 is from 1948 and it shows fishing buddies catching small mouth bass at Henderson Harbor: From left, Joey Cimpi Jr., Joe Cimpi Sr., Ray Fischer, Pete Fischer and Mike O’Hora.

Photo # 2 - Warobick

Photo No. 2 shows John Warobick Sr., John Warobick Jr., Danny Sawaryn and Mark Sawaryn.

Photo # 3 - Joel Pinker

Photo No. 3 is Joel Pinker, a retired New York state trooper who is married to the lovely Martha!

Photo # 4 - Leon Matthews

Photo No. 4 is Leon Matthews. Leon played football for three undefeated teams: Auburn High, St. Francis Prep and John Carroll University.

Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.

Around Auburn for May 17, 2020

Happy 90th Birthday to Betty Trutschel Bridges

Happy 75th birthday to Tom Arezzo

Happy birthday to:

    •    Tommy Lumb

    •    Barbara Jean Foster

    •    Joyce Alfred

    •    Frank DeOrio

    •    Danielle Rodgers

    •    Carm Gravelding

    •    Ed Giancolo

    •    Theresa Milillo

    •    Jim Cuddy

    •    Elizabeth Leone

    •    Ormie King II

    •    Don Quinn

    •    Nancy Kiernan

    •    Jean Leader

    •    Christine Helas

    •    Jan Tomandl Bullard

    •    Joan Lepak

    •    Jean Burtless

    •    Melina Carnicelli

    •    Tom Arezzo

    •    Ed Wasilenko

    •    Mike Kowal

    •    Mike Walsh

    •    Pat Galbally Usowski

    •    Jeff Lee

    •    Olga Wakeham

    •    Barbara Jean Foster

    •    Elsie Russell

Happy anniversary to:

    •    Kathleen and Dick Corbett

    •    Michelle and Kevin Lepak

    •    Joan and Mike Panek

Our condolences to the families of:

    •    JoAnne E. Kelsey

    •    Eleanor M. (Giannone) DeBenedetto

    •    Marilyn L. Cole

    •    Denise Rivera

    •    Ivan R. VanNorstrand

    •    Donna G. Deyo

    •    Frances P. Cammilleri Maloney

    •    Donald Edward Hoey, Sr.

    •    Robert "Bob" Manning Atkinson

    •    Anne Pinker Jackson

    •    Joseph C. Tratt Jr.

    •    Elaine Werth Gray

    •    Joseph G. Trojner

    •    Edward H. Hockeborn Sr.

    •    Joyce Lawson Hunter

    •    Danielle Marie Horner

    •    Nancy J. Burleson

    •    Donald A. Varney

Today’s thought:  Families are like a box of candy ... mostly sweet with a few nuts.  — John Noz

Just a reminder to all you folks out there. I would be happy to showcase your faded photos, and/or share a story on you, your family, your friend or any other local legend you know! Send your story (800 words or less) and a few photos to ormie5king@gmail.com, or mail them to me at 5 Wilbur Ave. in Auburn. And I’m always happy to add in your birthday, anniversary and get well announcements. (It's best if you can get them to me at least a week prior to the occasion.) Thanks!

Remember now — LOVE LIFE, CHEAT DEATH, LAUGH OFTEN!

