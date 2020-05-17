Ormie King: Enjoy some Auburn-area fishing memories

Well, at least fishing is one of the things people can still enjoy during this time of social distancing. Here are some photos of some legendary Auburn fishermen!
Photo No. 1 is from 1948 and it shows fishing buddies catching small mouth bass at Henderson Harbor: From left, Joey Cimpi Jr., Joe Cimpi Sr., Ray Fischer, Pete Fischer and Mike O’Hora.
Photo No. 2 shows John Warobick Sr., John Warobick Jr., Danny Sawaryn and Mark Sawaryn.
Photo No. 3 is Joel Pinker, a retired New York state trooper who is married to the lovely Martha!
Photo No. 4 is Leon Matthews. Leon played football for three undefeated teams: Auburn High, St. Francis Prep and John Carroll University.
Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.