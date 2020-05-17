Ormie King: Enjoy some Auburn-area fishing memories

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Well, at least fishing is one of the things people can still enjoy during this time of social distancing. Here are some photos of some legendary Auburn fishermen!

Photo No. 1 is from 1948 and it shows fishing buddies catching small mouth bass at Henderson Harbor: From left, Joey Cimpi Jr., Joe Cimpi Sr., Ray Fischer, Pete Fischer and Mike O’Hora.

Photo No. 2 shows John Warobick Sr., John Warobick Jr., Danny Sawaryn and Mark Sawaryn.

Photo No. 3 is Joel Pinker, a retired New York state trooper who is married to the lovely Martha!

Photo No. 4 is Leon Matthews. Leon played football for three undefeated teams: Auburn High, St. Francis Prep and John Carroll University.

Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.

