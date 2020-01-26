Ormie King: Enjoy some faded Auburn club photos

Bowling is a terrific indoor sport for these cold winter months, and Auburn sure has its fair share of great bowlers. This month brings one of the biggest local bowling events of the year, The Citizen Masters tournaments, with champions to be crowned in the women's and open competitions on Sunday, Jan. 19, at Cedar House Lanes in Skaneateles. In honor of our bowling community, here are some faded photos of some legendary bowlers of Auburn!
Today’s local Legend is one of the greatest athletes to ever come out of Seneca Falls, and his name is John Pannucci. I know that many of you will know John, as he has participated in sports here in Auburn for most of his life. Here is his story:
Another year will soon be upon us, and here is a list of New Year’s resolutions that I would like to share with you. If we all adopt even one or two of these new habits, we’ll be ahead of the game. I hope everyone has a Happy New Year and all good things to come in 2020!
Today we’d like to congratulate Marian (Slywka) and Matthew Salemi, who will be celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary this coming Thursday, Dec. 19! They were married in 1944 in St. Mary’s Church by Father McCarthy. Matthew came here from Sicily when he was only 14 years old. He retired from American Locomotive Co., and Marian from General Electric, and together they raised eight children shown here today. They also have 15 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. What a wonderful houseful it must be at Christmas!
Today’s story is about someone who has been a very active member of our community for 50 years and his name is Mike Ricci. Most recently you may recall that he wrote a column for The Citizen for several years called Watch your Language. And last year he wrote a book about baseball history called "The Greatest Game: Our Lifelong Romance with Baseball." He decided to write this book in an effort to help pay for his wife’s medical expenses when she was stricken with cancer in 2015. Thankfully, Pat is still here and fighting courageously! I worked with her at the Holy Family Clothes Closet and she is a great lady!
Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.
Around Auburn for Jan. 26, 2020
Today’s thought: Your DNA will set you free ... or maybe not! — John Noz
CORRECTION: Last week’s photo of the 1975 UNC officers and trustees failed to mention John Zamniak. He was in the second row, in between Bill Kushyk and Pete Haluska.
Remember now — LOVE LIFE, CHEAT DEATH, LAUGH OFTEN!