Ormie King: Enjoy some faded Auburn club photos

Today I have a few photos to share of some legendary good old times that were shared at some of our local clubs!

Photo # 1: buddies at Hibernians

Photo No. 1, courtesy of John F. McCarthy, shows a group at the Ancient Order of Hibernians: Gordan "Gordie" McCormick, Bob “Poochie" Welch, Pete Ward, Ken Aldrich.

Photo # 2: buddies

Photo No. 2, courtesy of Joe Donnelly, shows Hugo Elice, Jerome Bellnier, Ben Cool, Joe Donnelly.

Photo # 3: bartenders at the Biltmore.JPG

Photo No. 3, courtesy of Ed "Pearshape" Hickey, shows Ed and Duncan "D.J." Fulton serving them up at the Biltmore.

Photo # 4: Utopia Club

Photo No. 4, also courtesy of Joe Donnelly, shows a gathering in 1957 at the Utopia Club: Pickles Dillon, M. Kahl, Joe Donnelly, Jack McDonald, Dave Delaney, Bill Noonan and unknown.

Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.

Around Auburn for Jan. 26, 2020

Happy 83rd birthday to Bill Shorey Sr.

Happy birthday to:

  • Virginia Seneca
  • Tom Giltner
  • Lorraine Quinn
  • Andrew Marinelli
  • Angela Bergan
  • Mary McCarthy
  • Jack Burns
  • Jessica Dudek
  • Bill Clark
  • Mary DeCaro
  • Ann Onori
  • Anne Gormely Fessenden
  • Kathy Ball
  • Helen Conti
  • Trudy Colbert
  • Bob Coleman
  • Bill Brahney
  • Alex Lepak
  • Joseph Soccio
  • Debbie Pinckney
  • Pat Crawford
  • Alice Patti
  • Tim Ricci
  • Nick Rabuano
  • Bill Guyle
  • Tom Bennett
  • Fred Slayton
  • Don Ross
  • Jerry Stanton
  • Mike Sperduti
  • Maggie Wetherby McOmber
  • JoAnne Lally
  • Dorothy Dickman
  • John D’Angelo
  • Ray Brown
  • Karen Pinckney
  • Mike Helas Jr.
  • Dick Dickman
  • Ryan Kiernan
  • Marcella Didio
  • Brad Doan
  • Susan Carl
  • Julie Aversa
  • Jackie Aversa

Happy 69th anniversary to Helen and Allan Miskell

Happy anniversary to:

  • Julie and Anthony Lupo
  • Kathy and Brian MacDavitt

Get well wishes to:

  • Matt Cheche
  • Tim Chalker
  • Mary Ann Martin

Our condolences to the families of:

  • Eleanor M. Brown
  • John Henry Oliver III
  • Geraldine Reed
  • Michael T. Bolak
  • Robert J. Kahl
  • Colleen L. Williams
  • Mary J. Fritz
  • Mary Margaret Giannone Hayes
  • Joseph L. Marinelli
  • Louis J. Condes
  • Francis J. "Frank" Guariglia
  • Dorothy Joanne Brewer

Today’s thought: Your DNA will set you free ... or maybe not! — John Noz

CORRECTION: Last week’s photo of the 1975 UNC officers and trustees failed to mention John Zamniak. He was in the second row, in between Bill Kushyk and Pete Haluska.

Just a reminder to all you folks out there. I would be happy to showcase your faded photos, and/or share a story on you, your family, your friend or any other local legend you know! Send your story (800 words or less) and a few photos to ormie5king@gmail.com, or mail them to me at 5 Wilbur Ave. in Auburn. And I’m always happy to add in your birthday, anniversary and get well announcements. (It's best if you can get them to me at least a week prior to the occasion.) Thanks!

Remember now — LOVE LIFE, CHEAT DEATH, LAUGH OFTEN!

