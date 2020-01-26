Ormie King: Enjoy some faded Auburn club photos

Today I have a few photos to share of some legendary good old times that were shared at some of our local clubs!

Photo No. 1, courtesy of John F. McCarthy, shows a group at the Ancient Order of Hibernians: Gordan "Gordie" McCormick, Bob “Poochie" Welch, Pete Ward, Ken Aldrich.

Photo No. 2, courtesy of Joe Donnelly, shows Hugo Elice, Jerome Bellnier, Ben Cool, Joe Donnelly.

Photo No. 3, courtesy of Ed "Pearshape" Hickey, shows Ed and Duncan "D.J." Fulton serving them up at the Biltmore.

Photo No. 4, also courtesy of Joe Donnelly, shows a gathering in 1957 at the Utopia Club: Pickles Dillon, M. Kahl, Joe Donnelly, Jack McDonald, Dave Delaney, Bill Noonan and unknown.

Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.

