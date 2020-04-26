Ormie King: Enjoy some faded Auburn softball pictures

Today I have some faded photos for you from Auburn’s softball history. Here are some of the all time greats!
Photo No. 1 shows, Billy Martin, left, and Tom Driscoll, two of the Y-Field’s finest! My favorite Tom Driscoll story goes like this: We were playing at an all-star game. Tom was up to bat and hit a double. He was then able to steal third. When he reached third base he called time out. His clothes looked kind of bulky on this day, like the Incredible Hulk, we weren’t sure what was going on. He then proceeded to peel off one T-shirt at a time, each shirt representing a different team he had played for over the years — seven in total! One by one he peeled them off and proudly displayed: Swifty’s, Curley’s, Shortstop, etc. The crowd went wild ... they absolutely loved it!
Photo No. 2 shows participants in the 1980 Softball Hall of Fame Game: From left, Max Gentile, Joe Carbonaro, Paul Gagliano, Jitch Pettigrass, John Panucci, Pat Valentino.
Photo No. 3 is more participants from the 1980 Softball Hall of Fame Game: From left, Ron Netti, Sonny Marinelli, Russ Netti, Don Marventano, Pete Aversa, Pete Corning, Bill Huther.
Photo No. 4 is a final shot from the 1980 Softball Hall of Fame Game: From left, MaryAnn Martin (Billy’s wife), Jack Netti, Paul Mallon.
Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.
