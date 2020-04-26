Ormie King: Enjoy some faded Auburn softball pictures
LEGENDS OF AUBURN

Ormie King: Enjoy some faded Auburn softball pictures

{{featured_button_text}}
Ormie logo

Today I have some faded photos for you from Auburn’s softball history. Here are some of the all time greats!

Photo # 1

Photo No. 1 shows, Billy Martin, left, and Tom Driscoll, two of the Y-Field’s finest! My favorite Tom Driscoll story goes like this: We were playing at an all-star game. Tom was up to bat and hit a double. He was then able to steal third. When he reached third base he called time out. His clothes looked kind of bulky on this day, like the Incredible Hulk, we weren’t sure what was going on. He then proceeded to peel off one T-shirt at a time, each shirt representing a different team he had played for over the years — seven in total! One by one he peeled them off and proudly displayed: Swifty’s, Curley’s, Shortstop, etc. The crowd went wild ... they absolutely loved it!

Photo # 2

Photo No. 2 shows participants in the 1980 Softball Hall of Fame Game: From left, Max Gentile, Joe Carbonaro, Paul Gagliano, Jitch Pettigrass, John Panucci, Pat Valentino.

Photo # 3

Photo No. 3 is more participants from the 1980 Softball Hall of Fame Game: From left, Ron Netti, Sonny Marinelli, Russ Netti, Don Marventano, Pete Aversa, Pete Corning, Bill Huther.

Photo # 4

Photo No. 4 is a final shot from the 1980 Softball Hall of Fame Game: From left,  MaryAnn Martin (Billy’s wife), Jack Netti, Paul Mallon.

Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.

Around Auburn for April 26, 2020

Happy 93rd birthday to Bob Casey

Happy birthday to:

  • Luciano Carnicelli

  • Louise Granato

  • Rachel Jackson

  • Dr. Anthony Tabone

  • Tim Fessenden

  • Amy Giovannetti

  • John Brown

  • John Onori

  • Mena Hansinger

  • Carl Petrosino

  • Rudy DelFavero

  • Ron Gamba

  • Evelyn Rusin

  • Gino Alberici

  • Bill Jacobs

  • Ron Netti

  • Jan Edwards

  • Lynda Hamberger

  • Bernie Simmons

  • Adele Keegan

  • Regan Graney

  • A.J.Petrosino

  • Jim Marventano Jr.

  • Lou Quill

  • Ernie DeCaro

  • Vina Lupo

  • Molly Lupo

  • Mary Ryan

  • Monica Weslowski

Happy anniversary to:

  • Shelly and Jim Courtney

  • Pat and Mike Ricci

  • Tony and Micky Musso

  • Coylynn and Charlie Cator

  • Tina and George Schmid

  • Mary and Charlie Warter

  • Rochelle and Tom Hickey

Our condolences to the families of:

  • Laura C. Dunster

  • Michael J. LeFever

  • Sharon B. Stoneburg

  • John M. Flummerfelt

  • Bill Crews

  • Joseph A. Guerrera

  • Mary A. Kelly

  • Linda Feldman

  • Mary A. Brooks

  • Rosemary DeRosa

  • Virgiinia L. "Ginny" Monroe

  • Robert E. Wood

  • Mary DiCenzo Maggio

  • Helen C. Hoffman

  • Richard Thomas Mapley

  • Matthew R. Swan

  • Alice E. Smith

Today’s thought: Is a fight between two vegans still called a beef? — John Noz

Just a reminder to all you folks out there. I would be happy to showcase your faded photos, and/or share a story on you, your family, your friend or any other local legend you know! Send your story (800 words or less) and a few photos to ormie5king@gmail.com, or mail them to me at 5 Wilbur Ave. in Auburn. And I’m always happy to add in your birthday, anniversary and get well announcements. (It's best if you can get them to me at least a week prior to the occasion.) Thanks!

Remember now — LOVE LIFE, CHEAT DEATH, LAUGH OFTEN!

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News