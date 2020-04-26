Ormie King: Enjoy some faded Auburn softball pictures

Photo No. 1 shows, Billy Martin, left, and Tom Driscoll, two of the Y-Field’s finest! My favorite Tom Driscoll story goes like this: We were playing at an all-star game. Tom was up to bat and hit a double. He was then able to steal third. When he reached third base he called time out. His clothes looked kind of bulky on this day, like the Incredible Hulk, we weren’t sure what was going on. He then proceeded to peel off one T-shirt at a time, each shirt representing a different team he had played for over the years — seven in total! One by one he peeled them off and proudly displayed: Swifty’s, Curley’s, Shortstop, etc. The crowd went wild ... they absolutely loved it!