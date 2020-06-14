Ormie King: Enjoy these faded Aubur barber photos

With the quarantine slowly lifting, and barbers allowed to reopen this week, we’re all getting in line for our much-needed haircuts. I thought you might enjoy these photos of some Auburn barbers and barber shops from days gone by. Have a great week everyone!
Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.
Around Auburn for June 14, 2020
Happy birthday to:
· Tom "Fuzzy" McGee
· Sue Rossi
· Jessica Van Geisen
· Robin King Hunt
· Dick Rourke
· Dave Johnson
· Sara Davenport
· Ann Kelly
· Carm Cosentino
· Peter Herrling
· Bill Bellnier
· Kevin Schwaryk
· Marguerite Lane
· Angie McLeod
· Mary Mazzeo
· Theresa McCauliffe
· Dan Silke
· Ben Ahner
· Denny Guzalak
· Victor Edwin Tomasso
· Kyle Slayton
· Aiden, Connor and Owen Mabbett
· Hueguette Evangelista
· Al Dunchak
Happy 40th anniversary to Debbie and Paul Pinckney
Happy 64th anniversary to Joanne and Arthur Foresman
Happy anniversary to:
· Josie and Al Nicolella
· Cindy and Mike Kirkpatrick
· Tilly and Francis Bennett
· Sue and Jim David
· Pat and Mike Reilly
Our condolences to the families of:
· Stephen H. Mulvaney
· Charles "Jerry" Eckert
· Kimberly Ann Whiffen
· Lottie Czarnecki Wilczek
· Georgia Caroline Viele Martin
· Robert Ross Chapman
· Donald E. Degnan
· Mary R. Grzasko
· Michael D. "Mickey" Youtt Jr.
· Shirley A. Nesci Napoli
· Nicholas P. "Nikolai" Pidlypchack Jr.
· Dale E. Morrissette
· Richard James Potter Sr.
· Robert H. Joyce
· Sarah Lynn Gilmore
· Robert (Bob) Larose
· Paul E. Smith
· Joan Dowd Craig
· Claudia R. Gurak
· Eleanor C. Beardsley
· Roy L. Shields
· Rosemary Lockwood Blake
· Clinton J. Bogart
· John J. "Joe" Gleason
· Robert D. Stebbins
· Janet D. Jurgensen
· James Michael Minde
· Jack Edward Hole
· Ellen Lee Traver
· Gary Guy Sr.
· Betty J. Martin (Hutchins)
· Robert "Bob" D. Freedman
· Donna Lee Owens
· Marion Margaret (Harris) Jessie
· Daniel Hampton VerVers
· Giovanna "Jennie" (Netti) Coppola
· Jeremy S. Arnold
· Crystal M. Smith
· Penalyn "Penny" J. Hobart
Today’s thought: I would never believe that 100 days of uncut hair would weigh 20 pounds. That’s what the scale says. — John Noz
REMEMBER NOW – LOVE LIFE – CHEAT DEATH – LAUGH OFTEN!