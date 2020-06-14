Ormie King: Enjoy these faded Aubur barber photos
LEGENDS OF AUBURN

Ormie King: Enjoy these faded Aubur barber photos

{{featured_button_text}}
Ormie logo

With the quarantine slowly lifting, and barbers allowed to reopen this week, we’re all getting in line for our much-needed haircuts. I thought you might enjoy these photos of some Auburn barbers and barber shops from days gone by. Have a great week everyone!

Auburn Barbers
Ed Britt's Barber shop
Emilio Ianonne's Barber shop
The Genesee Barber Shop
Tony Gallo cutting Mike Cervo's hair
Ormie King's latest Legends of Auburn columns

Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.

Around Auburn for June 14, 2020

Happy birthday to:

· Tom "Fuzzy" McGee

· Sue Rossi

· Jessica Van Geisen

· Robin King Hunt

· Dick Rourke

· Dave Johnson

· Sara Davenport

· Ann Kelly

· Carm Cosentino

· Peter Herrling

· Bill Bellnier

· Kevin Schwaryk

· Marguerite Lane

· Angie McLeod

· Mary Mazzeo

· Theresa McCauliffe

· Dan Silke

· Ben Ahner

· Denny Guzalak

· Victor Edwin Tomasso

· Kyle Slayton

· Aiden, Connor and Owen Mabbett

· Hueguette Evangelista

· Al Dunchak

Happy 40th anniversary to Debbie and Paul Pinckney

Happy 64th anniversary to Joanne and Arthur Foresman

Happy anniversary to:

· Josie and Al Nicolella

· Cindy and Mike Kirkpatrick

· Tilly and Francis Bennett

· Sue and Jim David

· Pat and Mike Reilly

Our condolences to the families of:

· Stephen H. Mulvaney

· Charles "Jerry" Eckert

· Kimberly Ann Whiffen

· Lottie Czarnecki Wilczek

· Georgia Caroline Viele Martin

· Robert Ross Chapman

· Donald E. Degnan

· Mary R. Grzasko

· Michael D. "Mickey" Youtt Jr.

· Shirley A. Nesci Napoli

· Nicholas P. "Nikolai" Pidlypchack Jr.

· Dale E. Morrissette

· Richard James Potter Sr.

· Robert H. Joyce

· Sarah Lynn Gilmore

· Robert (Bob) Larose

· Paul E. Smith

· Joan Dowd Craig

· Claudia R. Gurak

· Eleanor C. Beardsley

· Roy L. Shields

· Rosemary Lockwood Blake

· Clinton J. Bogart

· John J. "Joe" Gleason

· Robert D. Stebbins

· Janet D. Jurgensen

· James Michael Minde

· Jack Edward Hole

· Ellen Lee Traver

· Gary Guy Sr.

· Betty J. Martin (Hutchins)

· Robert "Bob" D. Freedman

· Donna Lee Owens

· Marion Margaret (Harris) Jessie

· Daniel Hampton VerVers

· Giovanna "Jennie" (Netti) Coppola

· Jeremy S. Arnold

· Crystal M. Smith

· Penalyn "Penny" J. Hobart

Today’s thought: I would never believe that 100 days of uncut hair would weigh 20 pounds. That’s what the scale says. — John Noz

REMEMBER NOW – LOVE LIFE – CHEAT DEATH – LAUGH OFTEN!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Gov. Cuomo's June 10 COVID-19 briefing

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News