Ormie King: Enjoy these legendary Auburn baseball clippings

"Hi Ormie, thanks for continuing to publish these articles. I’m having a hard time thinking of the words to describe what kind of impact these experiences, these players and most especially these coaches had on our lives. I’m still very good friends with many of these guys. And whenever I see one, the conversation inevitably goes back to those times. How lucky and honored we were to play ball in a time with so many great coaches. Their impact on our lives can’t be measured. I know you understand what I’m trying to say. Thanks so much for what you do. Such great memories! All the best, Mike"