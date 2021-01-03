 Skip to main content
Ormie King: Enjoy these legendary Auburn baseball clippings
LEGENDS OF AUBURN

Ormie King: Enjoy these legendary Auburn baseball clippings

Happy New Year! Here’s to all good things in 2021! Today I have some local baseball clippings to share of some legendary Auburn players. I received these from Mike Kehoskie, along with this message:

"Hi Ormie, thanks for continuing to publish these articles. I’m having a hard time thinking of the words to describe what kind of impact these experiences, these players and most especially these coaches had on our lives. I’m still very good friends with many of these guys. And whenever I see one, the conversation inevitably goes back to those times. How lucky and honored we were to play ball in a time with so many great coaches. Their impact on our lives can’t be measured. I know you understand what I’m trying to say. Thanks so much for what you do. Such great memories! All the best, Mike"

Thank you, Mike, for sharing these with us, and to you and your teammates and coaches for being terrific Legends of Auburn!

Mike K - 1.JPG
Mike K - 2.JPG
Mike K - 3.JPG
Mike K - 5.JPG

Around Auburn for Jan. 3, 2021

Happy birthday to:

  • Ted Wills
  • Mark Locastro
  • Linda Ferraraccio
  • Connie Reilley
  • Calista Lumb
  • Phyllis Catalfano
  • Mike Festa
  • Patti Lee
  • Tillie Kazanivsky
  • Terry Cottrell
  • Marilyn Pacelli
  • Steve Byrnes
  • Dave Corcoran
  • Abby Charles Gleason
  • Anastasia Boncarewsky
  • Sue Cunliffe
  • Ed Rizzo Sr.
  • Kathy Slayton
  • Luke Drancsak
  • Sandy Drancsak
  • Cy Leide
  • Mike Diehl
  • Jerry Clifford
  • Marie Hacker
  • Jessie Cudahy
  • Carly Hunter
  • Terry Clifford
  • Kathy Schemerhorn

Happy anniversary to Trudy and Terry Colbert

Our condolences to the families of:

  • Monica Pierce
  • Eleanor Liseno
  • Daniel Charles Wood
  • Annette Scesa
  • Grace Ann Netti
  • Bradley C. Bishop
  • E. Calvin Morehouse
  • Jerome P. O’Connell
  • Donald Christopher DeGiovine
  • Barbara McCormick DeTomaso
  • Gerald "Gerry" R. "Pat" Henry
  • Jean Marie Baker
  • Penny Marie Stearns
  • Donald R. Dixon
  • Ambrose O. Jackson
  • Ronald R. Harris
  • Ann Robbins (Annabelle) Bryant
  • Haydee Miralles DeMaso
  • Ronald R. Harris
  • Mary E. Hayden-DeJohn
  • Beverly A. Plis

Today’s thought: The four stages of life: 1. You believe in Santa Claus. 2. You don’t believe in Santa Claus. 3. You are Santa Claus. 4. You look like Santa Claus. — John Noz

Just a reminder to all you folks out there: I would be happy to showcase your faded photos, and/or share a story on you, your family, your friend or any other local legend you know! Send me your story (800 words or less) and a few photos to ormie5king@gmail.com, or mail them to me at 5 Wilbur Ave. in Auburn. And I’m always happy to add in your birthday, anniversary and get well announcements (best if you can get them to me at least a week prior to the occasion). Thanks!

REMEMBER NOW – LOVE LIFE – CHEAT DEATH – LAUGH OFTEN!

